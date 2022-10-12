“AD and Bron in the playoffs is gonna be dangerous…Patrick Beverley in playoffs is an issue” – Former NBA champion believes with healthy Anthony Davis and little adjustments LA Lakers are a better team

The new season is just about to start but most people have already counted the LA Lakers out. However, former player Iman Shumpert isn't one of them.

In a recent interview, Shumpert was asked about the Lakers. Although the team didn't have a superstar signing in the offseason, Shumpert still believes that LA could be a threat. Shumpert pointed out the team's health as a crucial component for success:

"If healthy, we talking about health. We didn't see Bron and AD and Russ just healthy together figuring it out. It's a lot of lineup switches, and this and that. They didn't play well, Russ had a bad go at it.

"AD and Bron in the playoffs is gonna be dangerous. … Patrick Beverley in playoffs is an issue ... Bron is notorious for putting a team together that whether y'all see it or not, he gonna figure it out how it work. We just didn't get to see AD healthy."

Shumpert's probably right about the Lakers' health concerns, but even then, a healthy squad might not be enough. The team's supporting cast doesn't seem to be good enough. While it's a bit early for predictions, the judgment seems to be out on the Lakers' title hopes for the season.

But count on LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a say on that. Shumpert knows what he is talking about while evaluating James' impact on putting a winning team together. Shumpert was a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 when they did the unthinkable. They beat the Golden State Warriors from 3-1 down in the finals.

Davis at center could open up the floor for the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis starting at center has been a perennial discussion for the LA Lakers since his arrival in 2019. He probably wants to start at power forward, but moving him to center opens up the floor for LA to have more shooters.

That wasn't a discussion for most of last season, though, as Davis was out with injuries. The Lakers had to rely heavily on LeBron James. In fact, there were games where James started as a center.

When healthy, Davis did start at center for the Lakers. Despite its small sample size, the move opened up the floor for players like James and Russell Westbrook.

We could see the same this season. Westbrook and summer-signee Dennis Schroder could benefit from open lanes. Westbrook in particular could benefit more as he is better around the rim. Shooting has been a major issue for Westbrook throughout his career. If he can drive to the basket, the Lakers can expect better efficiency from him.

The LA Lakers will start their season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18.

