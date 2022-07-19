"AD has not demonstrated he’s on the same course as LeBron James" - Ric Bucher claims LeBron James' comments on team culture on 'The Shop' could be directed at Anthony Davis

LeBron James has repeatedly said that he is all about winning. Winning is everything to him, so he uses every preparation available to maximize his chances of victory.

In an episode of "The Shop," the four-time MVP doubled down on this idea, saying he loves the "win or bust" mentality. He added that he has "sleepless nights" because teammates don't share his mentality.

NBA insider Ric Bucher speculated on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that if James was taking shots at anyone, they were at Anthony Davis.

“If it were the current team, Anthony Davis would be on top of the list. When you talk about putting time and money into your body, AD has not demonstrated he’s on the same course as LeBron James," Bucher said.

James, 37, was in significantly better shape than Anthony Davis. AD has started the season still getting in shape in the previous two seasons, while "King James" arrived prepared.

A few weeks ago, Davis received criticism for admitting he hasn't touched a basketball since early April. It was this lack of effort that regularly frustrates thousands in Laker Nation.

A few weeks ago, Davis received criticism for admitting he hasn't touched a basketball since early April. It was this lack of effort that regularly frustrates thousands in Laker Nation.

Recently, Kevin Garnett ripped Anthony Davis and the people around him for not taking his training seriously. He advised the 8x All-Star to "get back in the lab" and get his act straight but in more colorful words.

KG believes AD is good enough to be the league's MVP and could be the Lakers' franchise player moving forward.

LeBron James showed off his athleticism in a Drew League game

LeBron James already looks in great shape. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

James caused another social media buzz with his stunning appearance in a Drew League game. The four-time champ returned after a decade of absence.

LeBron showed he is ready for the NBA's next season to start. While he put up substantial numbers, his explosiveness stood out even more. Coming into year 20 of pro basketball, the 18X All-Star wowed the crowd with his hops.





James may not have taken a direct shot at Anthony Davis. LeBron has shown that he is prepared to win but will have to see if Anthony Davis can return to form next season.

James may not have taken a direct shot at Anthony Davis. LeBron has shown that he is prepared to win but will have to see if Anthony Davis can return to form next season.

