  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • "AD disrespect is insane" - NBA fans react to Evan Mobley being ranked over Anthony Davis and $150.3 million star guard

"AD disrespect is insane" - NBA fans react to Evan Mobley being ranked over Anthony Davis and $150.3 million star guard

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 24, 2025 21:13 GMT
NBA fans react to Evan Mobley being ranked over Anthony Davis and $150.3 million star guard
NBA fans react to Evan Mobley being ranked over Anthony Davis and $150.3 million star guard - Images via IMAGN

Ahead of the new season, Evan Mobley was ranked higher than Anthony Davis and $150.3 million star guard Donovan Mitchell. The ranking was made by ESPN as part of its top 100 series ahead of the new season.

Ad

Fans reacted to the report on social media. One fan on X called out the disrespect shown to the Mavericks star center, Davis.

“Ad disrespect is insane he clears.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Other fans shared the same sentiment.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More fans shared the same thoughts.

Ad
Ad

Anthony Davis was listed at number 14 by ESPN, one place below Evan Mobley. Mobley has reached a new level of success in his career, with last season being a pivotal one. He earned All-NBA honors and won the Defensive Player of the Year award over Davis.

The Cavaliers have invested in his development, and he is expected to take on a more significant role next season. Davis, on the other hand, had a good debut season with the Mavericks, bar the injury that sidelined him for six weeks. When healthy, he is expected to lead the Mavericks to a deep run in the Western Conference.

Ad

What's next for Anthony Davis ahead of the new season?

Anthony Davis will have his first full season with the Mavericks after his blockbuster trade from the LA Lakers last season. During the offseason, he underwent surgery to repair a detached retina, and reports have suggested that he has “cleared a critical milestone” in his rehabilitation, and the Mavericks are optimistic about his return.

Ad
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks toward the bench during a time out during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks toward the bench during a time out during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Davis will likely be leaned on heavily, especially with Kyrie Irving still out injured. His combination with the number one pick Cooper Flagg early on will set the tone for the Mavericks as they aim to recover from their last season's slump.

The former Lakers star is on a hefty contract, making his future beyond the short term a topic of discussion. The Mavericks may struggle to extend or restructure without hampering flexibility, especially given salary-cap constraints, luxury tax issues and the need to invest in young talent.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications