"AD are you that dog or not... I'm tired of all this talking" - Shannon Sharpe asserts the need for Anthony Davis to step up and replicate his New Orleans Pelicans form

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are hoping to make some noise this season. After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 campaign, the Lakers have found themselves in the national spotlight. Many wonder if this veteran roster has the pieces necessary to compete in a tough Western Conference.

If the Lakers have any shot at making the NBA playoffs, they will need to get the most out of Anthony Davis. While AD is an elite talent, he struggles to stay healthy. Despite posting impressive stats, Davis has played just 76 out of a possible 164 games over the past two seasons.

LeBron James has continued to impress. But it's time for Davis to take the reins and become the main guy. James is about to enter his 20th NBA season. His workload will need to be managed. Davis staying healthy will allow the Lakers to keep James fresh heading into a potential playoff series.

Speaking recently on 'Undisputed', NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe spoke bluntly about Anthony Davis. He believes the eight-time All-Star needs to silence the doubters and play up to his potential.

"AD are you that dog or not. Are you Top 75 or not? All these mantras sound good but you better win some ballgames.”

Anthony Davis hopes to make a statement with Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23 season

The LA Lakers have a chance to make some noise in the Western Conference this season. If Anthony Davis can keep himself on the court, there's a chance that the team will bounce back from last season's disappointing result.

Production hasn't been an issue for Davis over his career. In his last season with the Lakers, the veteran big man averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

The health of the Lakers' roster has become one of the most important issues for the team moving forward. Anthony Davis has never lacked the talent to succeed. It's always been a matter of whether he is healthy enough to compete.

Anthony Davis has only managed to play more than 70 games in a season twice in his career. He has missed at least 20 games in five separate seasons. He has played in 56% of the Lakers' games since he joined the team prior to the 2019/2020 season.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Anthony Davis told ESPN he plans to have a chip on his shoulder this season, channeling the same approach he brought to LA in 2019-20. The Lakers have training camp T-shirts that say “CHIP” across the front, a little double entendre for their mindset and motivation. Anthony Davis told ESPN he plans to have a chip on his shoulder this season, channeling the same approach he brought to LA in 2019-20. The Lakers have training camp T-shirts that say “CHIP” across the front, a little double entendre for their mindset and motivation.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers start their 2022-23 season against the Golden State Warriors on October 18.

