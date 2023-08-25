“AD is more valuable than Giannis” – Sam Mitchell dishes dissenting opinion on Anthony Davis vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo supremacy debate

Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are indeed two of the most talented and dominant big men in the NBA today. They each bring their unique strengths and styles to the game, which makes comparing them an interesting topic for basketball enthusiasts.

Former NBA player and now serving as a basketball analyst, Sam Mitchell throws in his pick between the two prime players and sees Anthony Davis having the edge over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I can make an argument that AD is more valuable than Giannis come playoff time because of his ability to shoot outside and make free throws," said Mitchell.

Looking at the numbers, Antetokounmpo averaged 61% of his free throws in 79 playoff games. Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the then-Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and the 'Greek Freak' only averaged a dismal 45.2% from the free throw line.

On the other hand, Anthony Davis has played 55 playoff games and has an efficient 85% free throw line percentage.

Looking into the point of Mitchell, he truly factors in shooting especially when it comes to winning time in the playoffs. Both AD and Giannis have a championship each but individually, the Bucks star has an MVP trophy to boast.

Anthony Davis is top-tier in the NBA when healthy

Anthony Davis was drafted as the 1st overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft and has lived up to his potential whenever he is healthy on the basketball court. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo came to the league under the radar as the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft coming from Greece.

Although Davis was clearly the better player over Giannis Antetokoumpo during their early years, injuries caught up with the former Kentucky Wildcat. His most healthy season with the Lakers was his first season in 2019-20 playing 62 games and they won the championship that year.

Many believe that if Davis just stays on the court and keeps himself healthy, the Los Angeles Lakers indeed have a better chance of contending for championships. AD also knows this.

"My job is to be on the basketball floor and play games. When I'm healthy, I'm a motherf---er. But I got to stay healthy. Unfortunately, it was two injuries I couldn't control this year but I'll be back at it next year and see what happens," said Davis to ESPN's David McMenamin.

The Lakers believe in what Anthony Davis can also bring to the team as he signed a 3-year, $186 million max contract extension making him part of the organization through 2027-28 season.

