Adam Silver announces the formation of NBA Africa, investors include former league greats Grant Hill and Dikembe Mutombo

In his attempts to continue expanding the game of basketball, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on Monday the formation of a new business entity called NBA Africa. The league is constantly expanding its investment endeavors and community work across the world to bring basketball to more people, with this being the latest move.

NBA Africa will represent the league's operations on the continent and help the growth of the new Basketball Africa League (BAL). Investment into the entity will come from African businesses, the governments of African countries and charities. A long list of investors also included former greats such as Grant Hill and Dikembe Mutombo.

The NBA has formed a new entity, NBA Africa, that will conduct the league's operations in Africa including the Basketball Africa League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 24, 2021

NBA Africa hopes to help expand popularity of basketball on the continent

NBA and LA Lakers legend Luol Deng is an early investor in NBA Africa

With one eye on the NBA's global audience, this could be a significant step in establishing a growth program for the league outside of America. It also plays a huge role in aiding local communities, which it will do alongside BAL's efforts to help improve the lives and prospects of African families and young people.

The NBA tipped-off the inaugural 12-team league in May and it gained a lot of attention when US rapper J.Cole signed for the Rwanda Patriots. Speaking to the media on Monday, commissioner Adam Silver discussed the plans and high hopes set out for the Basketball Africa League:

"With the expertise, resources and shared vision, the immensely successful investors and NBA legends, we believe that basketball in Africa can become a top sport over the next decade."

BAL will undoubtedly see growth in the coming years thanks to investment from the NBA. Not only will NBA Africa help grow the sport of basketball, but it will also help launch academies and social responsibility initiatives.

There are already strong ties between the NBA and Africa, with 55 players currently either from the continent or have family from there. These include MVP contender Joel Embiid and former NBA champion Pascal Siakam, both of whom are from Cameroon.

NBA Africa has already received vast investment from players and businesses alike, with the company's value already said to be worth nearly $1bn. Like Hill and Mutombo, other greats of the game are also early investors in the new entity. These include Joakim Noah, Luol Deng and Junior Bridgeman.