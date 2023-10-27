“We watching for free lil bro” - Adam Silver draws flak from NBA Twitter for lamenting cable-cutting among young fans

When it comes to the NBA's global reach, its exponential growth has been impressive, partly thanks to former commissioner David Stern and current commissioner Adam Silver.

The demand for NBA games has never been stronger. From international fans making their way to America to the ongoing NBA global games, the league's brand only continues to grow with no signs of slowing down. However, one of the pressing issues faced by the league is the steady decline of cable, in favor of streaming platforms.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports AM's Kendall Baker, Adam Silver said he is aware of the decline of cable:

"We recognize that in some ways, the decline of cable has disproportionately impacted the NBA," Silver said. "Our young audience isn't subscribing to cable, and those fans aren't finding our games."

Silver is aware of the disparity between cable users and fans who prefer streaming platforms from the standard platform. However, he also highlighted in the interview that there are over "$65 million homes" that are still in the cable phase when it comes to sports viewing.

Adam Silver believes that Cable won't be running out of gas soon, but a lot of fans see it differently. They took to X to share their thoughts:

"We watching for free lil bro."

Fans continue to seek a proper solution provided by the league when it comes to the accessibility of games being played today. With the need for cable and streaming platforms to be able to watch all the games, it's evident that not everyone has the luxury of numerous subscriptions and cable plans.

Adam Silver talks about the dispute between Comcast and Altitude TV

When it comes to the issue of cable networks and streaming platforms, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver ran into an issue during the 2023 NBA Finals. In the matchup of the Miami Heat against the Denver Nuggets, Comcast and Altitude TV were struggling to make ends meet when it came to televising Nuggets games.

Being the main television provider in the state of Colorado, Comcast has not found a concrete solution for a carriage deal with Altitude TV, a regional sports network stationed in Colorado. Due to the conflicted relationship between the two, over 90% of Denver has not been able to watch the Denver Nuggets since 2019, as per a Denver Sports article by Jake Shapiro.

Adam Silver voiced out his frustration on the matter by highlighting the need for more viewing options for fans to take advantage of during the dispute:

"The league office has tried to mediate several times between the parties," Silver said. "It's a commercial dispute. There hasn't been a simple resolution to it. I know there's no doubt it's bad for fans, of course, and the team recognizes that.

"It's my hope, though, and one of the things that's changed considerably since since this dispute has started is the advent of many more streaming platforms, better digital streaming technology."

Be that as it may, this issue continues to affect fans who continue to seek ways to properly watch games while the present available options remain in questionable positions.