NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared an update on the league's plans to reinstate the Seattle SuperSonics amid expansion talks. After leaving Seattle to become the OKC Thunder, the Sonics left a huge void in Seattle, a city with many passionate fans.

Silver shared where the league stands about the eventual return of the Sonics during a conversation with reporters on Thursday (via Evan Sidery on X/Twitter):

“We are very focused on it. … The fact that we’re not ready to make public announcements to a specific timeline doesn’t mean we don’t care a lot about those fans, and we aren’t very focused on the potential for the NBA to return to Seattle.”

With teams across major American leagues, including the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL, the Seattle Mariners in the MLB, the Seattle Kraken in the NFL, the Seattle Sounders in the MLS and the Seattle Storm in the WNBA, fans have clamored for the Sonics to return to the city.

Silver's comment comes a month after Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell teased fans during his State of the City address. He came out with a ball in his hands and said he had an announcement, which fired up the people in attendance. He didn't say anything about the Sonics and just said that he would take a break from a long speech.

While the WNBA will see a new team debut in 2025, the Golden State Valkyries, and has announced new teams in Toronto and Portland in the next years, Adam Silver has taken a more conservative approach.

Many think the Sonics should have priority if the league plans to add one or two more teams in the near future.

Adam Silver reveals plans to create an NBA competition with FIBA in Europe

Amid questions regarding the team's attractiveness to fans, Adam Silver is planning to increase the league's popularity with another competition. The NBA has played different games overseas, including preseason and regular-season matchups in Europe.

Silver confirmed on Thursday that he's planning to create a new competition alongside FIBA in Europe.

"I'm particularly pleased today, along with my colleague Andreas (Zagklis, FIBA's secretary general), to announce that we are ready to go to the next stage," Silver said. "And that is to explore a potential league in Europe with FIBA as our partner."

It's unclear how this competition would work and if it's intended to compete with EuroLeague. This appears to be an intriguing project, but it's still in the early stages of its creation.

