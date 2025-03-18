"Adam Silver gotta do something" - Lakers fans react as Nikola Jokic and $36,016,200 PG miss Warriors game before facing Luka Doncic and Co. 

Lakers fans got another chance to call out a rival for game-resting before taking on their favorite team after Nikola Jokic and $36,016,200 guard Jamal Murray took the night off in their latest game. Denver's star duo, active until Saturday's loss to Washington, was questionable before facing the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Jokic was on the injury report, citing right elbow contusion/left elbow impingement for the past few games and was ruled out for the first time on Monday. Meanwhile, Murray suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's contest and was ruled out before tipoff against the Warriors.

With the Nuggets facing the Lakers on Wednesday, the Purple and Gold's fanbase pointed out a season-long trend of players resting or not playing games before facing LA.

One fan reacted strongly, saying NBA commissioner Adam Silver needs to investigate this situation:

"Adam Silver gotta do somethin about this nonsense"

Another tweeted:

Another called out rival fanbases for criticizing the Lakers fan base over this opinion, saying:

"Ppl think lakers fans joke when we say this. That’s why I say our wins mean more than others. We get the best of everyone."

Another added:

"It’s soooo obvious at this point"

One fan tweeted:

Nikola Jokic and Nuggets nearly blew one of their easiest games against shorthanded LA Lakers on Friday

The Lakers and Nuggets faced on Friday. Denver won the contest 131-126. However, it wasn't one of their best wins. The Lakers were shorthanded, playing without LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes.

They had two two-way players in action, and even the 55th pick, Bronny James, played rotation minutes. Yet, the Nuggets trailed by three points with 56 seconds left. Austin Reaves nearly dropped a triple-double with 37 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists, while rookie Dalton Knecht had 32 points. The Lakers were also playing on the second night of a back-to-back, making the Nuggets look even more underwhelming.

It took a special effort from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the clutch to hand them the win. Murray hit the go-ahead 3 with six seconds left, coming off a pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic.

It was the second consecutive game where Denver was bothered by the Lakers despite having their number. In their February matchup, Luka Doncic torched them with a breakout 32-point performance to lead the Lakers to a 123-100 win in Denver.

