"Adam Silver's password was GoatLeBron123" - Fans erupt as NBA official account promotes Crypto after apparent hack

The NBA's social media account was hacked on Tuesday. The hackers posted on X about a new cryptocurrency developed by the association, '$NBA Coin.' While Adam Silver and the rest of the association have ventured into different avenues of business to generate more income for the league, not once have they encouraged the idea of creating their own cryptocurrency.

Ad

The basketball league wasn't the only sports association to get hacked. NASCAR's social media was also hacked and the hackers were also introducing a cryptocurrency being offered in the same blockchain platform known as Solana.

Fans on social media reacted to the incident. Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Adam Silvers password was GoatLeBron123

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Ratings down bad, bron retiring, I'm not so sure this is a hack."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions on X:

"First Skip Bayless, and now NBA got hacked. What next Shams gets hacked too," one asked.

"well that’s what we all said when Shams said Luka’s a Lakers," one said.

"It’s too bad their Twitter password was LoveLakers123," another said.

"Ain’t no way their security is that ass😂," one tweeted.

Ad

Reports confirm that the association's X account was hacked on Tuesday. The league's spokesperson confirmed with Front Office Sports that their social media account was compromised.

Daniel Roberts of FOS also posted on X to reconfirm the spokesperson's confirmation.

"Official NBA accounts were hacked, PR confirms to @FOS," Roberts wrote. "Sorry, no Coin on Solana coming."

NBA's X account hacked

The hackers made it seem like the league was set to collaborate with the blockchain platform known as Solana Network. As of the time of this writing, the hackers' identities are still unknown, and an investigation is currently being conducted.

Ad

They even created an official letter converted into an image and posted it on the association's X page. The fake statement reads:

"The National Basketball Association is proud to announce the official launch of NBA Coin, a groundbreaking digital asset designed to redefine fan engagement, transactions, and experiences within the basketball ecosystem."

"Built on the Solana blockchain, Coin offers lightning-fast transactions, unparalleled security, and seamless integration into the Web3 landscape," the fake statement continues. "This token will serve as the foundation for exclusive rewards, digital collectibles, ticketing solutions, and much more."

What people missed from the fake letter was that Commissioner Adam Silver did not have an official signature. Normally, when the association makes any official announcements on social media, the letter's image typically has Silver's signature on it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback