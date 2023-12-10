Adam Silver seen with Timothee Chalamet ahead of In-Season Tournament Final tip-off

NBA games frequently draw attention from celebrities, and this Saturday, Commissioner Adam Silver was spotted in the company of actor Timothee Chalamet ahead of the In-Season Tournament finals between the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers.

Adam Silver is juggling a busy agenda this weekend as the In-Season Tournament, his brainchild, is poised to crown its inaugural champion. He has also addressed multiple league issues apart from playing host to Chalamet, who is engaged in a media tour for his newly released film, "Wonka," where he takes on a leading role.

Details about the commissioner and Chalamet’s conversation are undisclosed, but they are set to enjoy a quality game between LeBron James’ Lakers and Tyrese Haliburton’s Pacers.

The Lakers are set to deploy a starting lineup consisting of James, D’Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, and Anthony Davis, while the Pacers will field Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner as their first five.

Adam Silver addresses CP3-Scott Foster feud, Ja Morant suspension

In his media availability ahead of the In-Season Tournament championship game, Adam Silver discussed league issues including the feud between Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster.

Silver said he had a discussion with Paul regarding his recent incident involving Foster, during which the guard was ejected after arguing and later referred to the referee as a "b**ch." The commissioner underscored the significance of professionalism from both parties in such situations.

“They’re two people I have enormous respect for and they need to be professional about this,” Silver said.

Adam Silver also revealed that he, along with other league officials, is scheduled to meet with Ja Morant this week in anticipation of the end of his 25-game suspension.

“We together laid out a program for him over the last several weeks, and to the best of my knowledge, he’s complied with everything he’s been asked to do. As I said, we're going to talk directly at least once this week before he comes back. I think we’ll review the program and just make sure the conditions are in place for him to be successful.”

Morant's suspension stemmed from two instances where he was captured brandishing a firearm: the first happened in March during an Instagram Live within a nightclub in the Denver region, and the second happened in May, as he was recorded inside a vehicle flashing a gun.

Morant is poised to make his comeback to the court on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. He can play his first home game on Dec. 21 against the Pacers.