Adam Silver shuts down NBA expansion rumors despite massive interest from Las Vegas - "We are not engaged in that process now"

The NBA will stick to 30 teams at least based on Commissioner Adam Silver’s latest update about the league’s expansion plans. There were rumors that a few cities, particularly Las Vegas and Seattle, will have their own teams sooner rather than later.

Here’s what Silver had to say to the media about those rumors, per ESPN:

"And just for the people who will hear or read about this interview, we are not engaged in that process now. I mean, we're not taking meetings right now with any potential groups.

"What we're saying to everyone privately is the same thing. I'm saying publicly that there'll be a very open process at the time we're ready to consider expansion. But that's not yet the -- that's not now."

The NBA and the NBPA have recently agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which should precede media deals. Silver is reportedly in discussions with networks for new contracts regarding the coverage of everything related to the league.

Several players have urged the league’s office to expand to cities such as Las Vegas and Seattle. The latter once had a franchise but moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 to become the Thunder while the latter will be a brand-new option.

LeBron James advocated for a return of a Seattle franchise and directly informed Adam Silver that he was looking to own one in Las Vegas.

The NBA is becoming more popular than ever

The value of NBA teams has skyrocketed. Mat Ishbia’s group purchased the Phoenix Suns for $4 billion. Michael Jordan’s sale of the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets is reportedly $3 billion.

Part of the reason for the spike in prices is the rising popularity of the league. It’s a trend that will likely go on for at least the next few years.

The arrival of French phenom Victor Wembanyama and other exciting rookies will only add allure and excitement. “Wemby’s” debut already resulted in 1.39 million viewers on ESPN, the second-most in summer league history.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking like a team that’s built to win a championship. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have added Chris Paul to make another run at the championship. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets aren’t going anyway.

The NBA is looking to improve the fun and excitement in games. It’ll only be a matter of time before a few more cities will become franchises.

