Adam Silver slyly alarms Mat Ishbia about $172,000,000 regulation following roster splurge

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took the opportunity to praise Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia for his renewed commitment to enhance the standing of the team in the league. But he also cautioned the Suns official over regulations in place for spending after they went on a splurge to improve their roster.

Speaking to media on the occasion of the announcement of Phoenix as the host for the 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend on Thursday, Silver took time to answer the impact of the 2nd tax apron effected this season.

The NBA executive highlighted that the 2nd apron was placed in the latest collective bargaining agreement to strike a balance in the league. It is something he moved to remind Mat Ishbia and the other owners.

Silver said (by way of Phoenix Suns coveror Duane Rankin):

"It's a balance. Mat (Ishbia), as you would expect and hope as a fan of this team, wants to do everything he possibly can to compete and from a league-wise basis, we want to create the best possible competition among the 30 teams."

Tax ‘aprons’ are put in place as gauges to see if teams’ salaries have surpassed both the salary cap and luxury tax line.

As per a report on the Sports Business Classroom website, the first apron is placed at $172 million and the second at $182.5 million, which would trigger corresponding hard spending limits.

The Suns are currently above the second apron at $191.8 million.

Next season, Devin Booker’s four-year, $224 million supermax deal will kick in along with the $103 million due to Kevin Durant in his last two years of his deal, and the $160 million due to Bradley Beal in the last three years of his deal.

Mat Ishbia says they are determined to keep as many players as possible in bid to win first-ever NBA title

While aware of their limited payroll, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia said they are determined to keep as many players as possible who they believe can help them in their bid to win the franchise’s first-ever NBA title.

In particular, they are eyeing keeping Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale. The team, however, is already above the second tax apron of $182.5 million, putting them under hard spending limits.

But just the same, Mat Ishbia said they would look at things from a financial standpoint and see what they can do. He said:

“We’re trying to win. You talked about Greyson and Royce and we have other free agents. And signing free agents is part of it … We're not frivolous with money and just spending money to spend money. We're trying to win a championship. Put up the best team possible."

Allen is making $8.5 million this year and O’Neale $9.5 million. Both are unrestricted free agents next season.