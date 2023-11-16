"Adam Silver is spineless": Miles Bridges' Hornets return leaves NBA fandom fuming amidst domestic violence proceedings

Miles Bridges was arrested in June 2022 for domestic violence charges and violating his probation and protection order in October. He will be making his return to the Charlotte Hornets roster on Friday, as per the team's statement, but fans are not enthused.

The NBA had originally handed him a 30-game suspension, with 20 games already served, as he missed most of the 2022-23 season. With his remaining 10-game suspension over, the Hornets are getting their $7.9 million player back.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Miles Bridges' return hasn't gone down well with NBA fans, who were quite vocal about how the league handled the situation. One tweeted:

"Adam Silver is spineless. Ja gets 25? Kai Jones cut? Be serious."

Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans reckon the disciplinary action given to Bridges was not enough to warrant domestic violence abuse. Some even compared how the league handled Ja Morant's situation.

Morant was suspended for 25 games on June 16, for carelessly showcasing a firearm on social media, his second such offense.

The league is no stranger to controversial moments, especially considering Draymond Green's latest suspension for violent conduct.

Miles Bridges looking forward to NBA return

Miles Bridges' return to the NBA in an In-Season Tournament against the Milwaukee Bucks has rubbed people off the wrong way.

Considering the actions of the Hornets forward, he told The Associated Press' Steve Reed that he's looking to gain back the trust of the public.

"Basketball has been my sanctuary," Bridges said, "and for me to be away from it for a year has been kind of hard on me, so I'm just happy to be back. I know a lot of people feel a (certain) way about me being back, and I understand that. Like I said before, I have to gain their trust back."

"I'm going out there looking to play," Bridges added, "and if I can get us some more wins, I feel like people's perspective will change a little bit on me. I'm trying to get out there and help the team as much as I can."

There's no denying that Miles Bridges' return is controversial, as fans have already voiced out how they feel about it.