"Adam Silver will change the script' - NBA fans spark wild theories about Warriors' championship run following Kendrick Lamar's album release

Whenever Kendrick Lamar released an album, the Golden State Warriors often went on to win an NBA title in the same year. In 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022, the Warriors won the championship, and at the same time, Kendrick released "To Pimp a Butterfly", "DAMN.", "Black Panther: The Album" and "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

Since Kendrick dropped an all-new album titled "GNX" on Friday, and Golden State is currently sitting atop the NBA's Western Conference, fans have been joking that the team could win this year's title.

The idea that leagues like the NBA and the NFL script their seasons has been a popular joke lately. With Kendrick Lamar's new album releasing, NBA fans have plenty of jokes about what it means for this season's NBA script.

Others joked that rather than winning the 2024-25 NBA title, Golden State could wind up winning the NBA Cup instead, given that it's still early in the year.

In either case, the fact that Lamar dropped a surprise album has NBA fans posing many different theories.

An Instagram account, House of Highlights, shared a post along the Kendrick-Golden State win trope. Here is how fans reacted:

Others kept the jokes coming, while others weighed in with their thoughts:

Will Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors win the 2024-25 NBA Championship? Looking at the latest NBA Finals odds amid Kendrick Lamar's new album release

The 2024-25 NBA season is unpredictable, but the Golden State Warriors are performing well, going 8-2 in their last ten games against teams like the Mavericks, Thunder, and Celtics.

Although many fans and analysts dismissed the team's chances of success heading into this season, they've since shown that they can compete with the best. Despite that, the team is still ranked seventh in NBA Finals betting odds.

Currently, the Boston Celtics are comfortable betting favorites to win it all, with the OKC Thunder close behind. The Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks are tied for third, with the Cavs in fourth, the Nuggets in fifth, the Timberwolves and Suns in sixth, and Golden State in seventh.

Like many teams in the league, Golden State's chances of making a serious run at the title could largely depend on health. Steph Curry is currently dealing with left knee bursitis, and while he's played in all five of the Warriors' most recent games, he is listed as probable for tonight's game.

If Curry can remain healthy throughout the season, only time will tell what the Warriors's ceiling is.

