Adidas dares to use Kevin Durant's spells against him in epic reply for Anthony Edwards slander: 'Meant to send that from the burner'

Controversy has broken out centered around Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. After being clapped back by a verified account for a notable brand, they tried to walk it back with one of his own tricks.

As he gets ready to release his signature shoe, Anthony Edwards claimed that he wanted to see Kevin Durant wear them in a game. Considering that he has a lifetime deal with Nike, it was never going to happen. Durant made that clear by saying he'd never even slip a toe in an Adidas shoe.

Adidas did not like the comment and decided to respond to the former MVP. They said that they aren't bothered by what he said, as he's close to retiring anyway. The post was quickly deleted after it came from their verified account.

The Adidas account came back and said that posting it was a mistake, and it was supposed to come from a burner account. That was meant to be a dig at the Phoenix Suns star, as he's been known to use burner accounts during his career.

Kevin Durant once turned down a deal to join Adidas

Part of why Adidas felt so compelled to come at Kevin Durant is because of how things went down between the two parties in the past. Before KD signed his first deal with Nike, Adidas tried to land the young star.

After being drafted second overall in the 2007 NBA draft, Durant had to make a decision on what shoe company to partner with. Adidas put together a big offer, but he ended up declining. Instead, he signed with Nike. It's also worth point out that Adidas offered Durant more money than Nike but he still passed on joining them.

At this point, it's difficult to argue that Durant made the wrong decision is siding with Nike. He's still with the company to this day and isn't going anywhere. Over the summer, Durant joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only people to ink lifetime deals with Nike.

Adidas made the remark that Durant is close to retirement, but that doesn't seem to be the case. At the age of 35, the two-time Finals MVP is still playing at a high level.

In 16 games, he's averaging just over 31 points per game. That mark is good for second in the league, trailing only reigning MVP Joel Embiid.