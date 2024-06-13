"Admit Shams owns you"- Lakers fans troll Adrian Wojnarowski after reporting latest on JJ Redick saga 

Adrian Wojnarowksi's reporting over the Dan Hurley-LA Lakers saga has received immense scrutiny from the Purple and Gold faithful. Wojnarowski said Hurley had been the Lakers' first choice since the beginning of their search. Most of his reporting suggested that Hurley was the clear choice for LA, as opposed to his mentee Shams Charania's updates that deemed JJ Redick the frontrunner.

With Hurley rejecting the Lakers, Redick is again at the center of the Lakers' search. Wojnarowski reported that the former Duke star would have his first formal meeting with the team's brass, and a strong showing could move him to the "forefront."

Lakers fans were quick to call out Wojnarowski, praising Charania for his previous reporting on Redick as one fan wrote:

"Admit Shams owns you"

"So Sham wasn’t wrong per say"

"SHAMS COOKED YOU"

Shams Charania publicly questioned Adrian Wojnarowski's Dan Hurley reporting

Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski have been spot-on with their reporting over the years, but their rivalry over reports of the Lakers coaching search may have escalated. After Wojnarowski threw out Charania's report about Redick being the frontrunner, citing the Lakers' interest in Dan Hurley, the latter reported that Hurley was never the first choice.

"[Hurley] was not the No. 1 candidate, the No. 1 guy to go pursue from the start, from the beginning," Charania said on Tuesday's segment of FanDuel TV. "But they felt like there was an opening there."

Charania then questioned if there was genuine interest as Hurley eventually chose UConn despite a contract that was $20 million less than what the Lakers offered.

"It does beg the question around the league, was there genuine interest? Was this a genuine process with this? Or was this just about leverage?” Charania said.

Later on Tuesday, Charania threw subtle shade at Wojnarowski's reports on The Pat McAfee Show. While talking about the Lakers wasting time on potentially signing James Borrego as their next coach, Charania said:

"If the Lakers want to go hire James Borrego, they've had a month to hire James Borrego. They've had this week, after losing out on Dan Hurley -- I guess -- they've had this time to go get James Borrego."

Shams Charania tried insinuating that the Lakers' interest was not genuine in Dan Hurley with his comments.

However, Hurley broke silence about the reports on Wednesday, so Wojnarwoski's reports may not be as skewed as Charania and few Lakers fans believe it to be.