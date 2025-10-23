"Admitting They Are Part Of The Problem" - Fans React to ESPN Abruptly Removing Betting Logo During Terry Rozier Arrest Segment

Terry Rozier made the headlines on Thursday as the former Hornets guard was arrested in a federal gambling investigation. Rozier was among the 30-plus people the authorities arrested on Thursday, including Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

Ad

ESPN covered the news on national television on Thursday. While discussing Rozier's arrest, the network removed its "ESPN Bet" logo from the broadcast's footer.

A sports outlet on X shared the video of ESPN removing its betting product's logo. The fans flooded the post's comment section with their opinions on the network's blatant move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Literally admitting they are part of the problem," one fan said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

SleeperHawks @SleeperHawks Literally admitting they are part of the problem

Ad

Trending

"The logo folded faster than a bad hand 🃏" another fan said.

"Lmaooo, they’re all in cahoots and they know it. These just the fall guys. Unless they start snitching too," another fan said.

One fan called for the authorities to arrest the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver.

"Adam Silver needs to get arrested," the fan commented.

Curry Flurry 😈 @babyfacedubs Adam Silver needs to get arrested

Ad

"Feds coming for espn now😭😭😭😭 rozier prolly used their betting app😭😭😭✌️✌️" another fan said.

"Shit like that make it more awkward and obvious, they want us to call it out like we wasn’t anyway😂😂😂" another fan said.

The arrests are made for two separate cases. One case is related to insider sports betting, while another is related to rigging underground poker games.

Ad

Which federal case is Terry Rozier arrested in?

FBI director Kash Patel held a press conference on Thursday to disclose details on the 30-plus arrests they made in New York City. Patel revealed that the suspects are held in custody for two primary cases: insider sports betting and rigging poker games.

Former Hornets guard Terry Rozier is indicted in the first case. He is being investigated for being involved in an insider betting scheme that exploited confidential information to gain an advantage in the bets.

Ad

"It is one of the most brazen sports corruption schemes since only sports betting became widely legalized in the United States," U.S. Attorney, Joseph Nocella said.

Rozier was arrested in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday morning. He will be arraigned inside the city's federal courthouse later in the day. The former Hornets guard currently plays for the Miami Heat.

However, he has not suited up for Miami a single time this season. Last season, Terry Rozier played 64 games for the Heat, while starting in 23. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Heat has not yet released a statement about Rozier's future on the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.