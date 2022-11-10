Adrian Wojnarowski hints delayed return of Kyrie Irving considering narratives around him in NBA: “There are no guarantees that Kyrie Irving is just going to return”

Kyrie Irving is in the process of working his way back to the Brooklyn Nets after the team gave him six conditions to end his suspension. But NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski said Irving's return might not happen immediately.

Irving was suspended last Thursday by the Nets for a minimum of five games in the wake of a turbulent week after sharing an antisemitic film on Twitter. He apologized for his actions via his Instagram account after being suspended, but the Nets still pushed through with his suspension. For him to return to playing basketball, Brooklyn issued a six-step process for the guard to complete.

"He's in the middle of working through the conditions that the Nets have laid out for him to be able to return," Wojnarowski said on ESPN's 'NBA Today.' "I think there's still a lot in play, what's going on with the team, how are they playing, how they're playing without him and how he handles this time period.

"And trying to make right the situation that became not just a crisis for the Nets, but for the entire NBA. There are no guarantees that Kyrie Irving is just going to return at the end of this 5-game initial suspension."

As per Wojnarowski, the suspension could come to an end on Saturday after the game against the LA Clippers.

Since issuing Irving's suspension, the Nets have won two of their last three games. All-Star forward Kevin Durant has been doing the bulk of the work on the offensive side. Luckily for him, his other teammates have stepped up. Center Nic Claxton and second-year guard Cam Thomas have risen to the occasion.

The off-court actions of Kyrie Irving have caused him to be looked at as "problematic"

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA's most vocal players today. He isn't afraid to voice his concerns and what he disagrees with. His current situation with the Nets isn't his first crusade in being a "problematic" player for the organization.

Last season, Irving was limited to 29 games after his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccination. He held his ground and was given the chance to play in road games starting in January after the Nets reversed their preseason decision to not have a part-time player. In late March, New York City changed its vaccine laws, allowing him to play in games in NYC.

This time around, it's different. His actions have been viewed as offensive. Brooklyn's statement said the statement came after Irving never apologized despite having several opportunities to do so.

Until the Nets are satisfied, Irving will not be back on the hardwood.

