Adrian Wojnarowski reports James Harden is likely to grace Sixers camp, despite offseason drama

The impasse between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. As training camp draws near, fans are wondering whether the team will see the former MVP honor the contract he recently opted into.

Harden, a few weeks ago, called Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey “a liar.” He vowed never to be a part of an organization that employs one of the NBA’s top executives.

Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on the situation on ESPN:

“The expectation is that the Sixers expect James Harden to be in training camp. What happens from there? It’s certainly going to be a challenge for this organization. We’ve seen it in a different way with Ben Simmons.

“The test for the Sixers is gonna be how they support Nick Nurse, their new coach. If James Harden comes in, if he’s not at optimum performance, optimum commitment, the idea is to have Nick Nurse play the players who are buying into this.”

Just a year ago, Ben Simmons was in the same controversial situation as James Harden. “Big Ben” refused to play again for Philly despite mounting fines. Eventually, the Australian was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ expectations could be far from what Harden wants. It’s anybody’s guess what the reigning assists champ will do, considering the harsh words he threw at Morey.

Adrian Wojnarowski also had this to report on the possible 76ers and LA Clippers dialogue regarding the wantaway 10x All-Star:

“There have been no conversations between the 76ers and the Clippers since a month ago when we reported that those trade talks were over. Philly called the Clippers that day and said, ‘We’re holding on to him.’ They haven’t spoken since.”

Other teams may be wary of trading for James Harden since he wants to play for the LA Clippers. He is not eligible for a contract extension after signing a two-year deal with the 76ers. Any team that trades for “The Beard” now, except the Clippers, could end up with a disgruntled player who could be on a one-year rental.

James Harden might eventually be traded for the Philadelphia 76ers to keep Joel Embiid happy

Amidst all the James Harden drama, Joel Embiid has taken a backseat. The reigning MVP has already expressed willingness to look for opportunities elsewhere to win a championship. If the 76ers have another frustrated star who is not committed to playing for the franchise, the team could have another disappointing season.

The Philadelphia 76ers may not want to go that route after Embiid’s comments a month ago. Daryl Morey might be forced to look for a trade that will give them just enough value to keep support “The Process'” championship aspirations.

At stake in the standoff between Harden and Philly is also the potential future of Joel Embiid with the 76ers. How the 76ers will handle the situation as the NBA season draws near will be must-see TV.