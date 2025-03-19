"Affects his decision-making" - Steve Kerr explains decision to rest 'emotionally tired' Steph Curry vs Bucks

Coming off a disappointing performance on Monday, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors won't be playing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave his superstar guard a rest after an abysmal outing in the loss to the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets.

Speaking to reporters before the game, Kerr was asked about his decision to sit Curry in a highly-anticipated matchup versus Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks.

The four-time NBA champion coach explained that the greatest shooter of all time needed the night off to get energized for the final stretch of the regular season.

"The last three games, I think he's been tired, but it's more of a mental and emotional fatigue than physical," Kerr said. "He's fine physically. When he's emotionally tired, it affects his decision-making. He's a little bit out of sorts."

Kerr added that Steph Curry tried to "fight off" the decision but ultimately agreed to take the night off to rest. Curry's decision-making was certainly off in the Golden State Warriors' 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. He made just six shots out of 21 field goal attempts and committed seven turnovers.

The Warriors were favored to win the game since the Nuggets sat out Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. However, Curry's sloppy game affected the team's momentum in the second half and Aaron Gordon was just too much to handle.

Gordon had 38 points as the Nuggets shocked the Warriors and snapped their seven-game winning streak. Russell Westbrook ran the show, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists, while Michael Porter Jr. dropped a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler did have a good game for the Warriors, putting up 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Golden State has a 14-2 record with Butler in the lineup.

Steph Curry admits to having back pain

Steph Curry admits to having back pain. (Photo: IMAGN)

At the age of 37, Steph Curry is still among the best players in the NBA. However, he's also starting to feel the wear and tear, admitting after the loss to the Denver Nuggets that he has a nagging back. He removed any concerns by saying that everything was fine and there was nothing to worry about.

"I feel fine," Curry said. "Obviously, I didn't play great at all, so everybody, including coach, is gonna try to figure out why. Obviously, turnovers, dumb plays, all night. ... I feel like more so my back that I've been dealing with the last couple days. See how that responds tomorrow."

Despite having back pain, it didn't show up on the Warriors' injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry was listed as out due to rest.

