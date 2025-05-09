  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jimmy Butler
  • "Afraid to shoot" - Warriors fans unimpressed with $110.9M Jimmy Butler's lack of aggression in Game 2 loss

"Afraid to shoot" - Warriors fans unimpressed with $110.9M Jimmy Butler's lack of aggression in Game 2 loss

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 09, 2025 03:42 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Jimmy Butler's seeming lack of aggression in Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. [photo: Imagn]

Jimmy Butler took just five shots in 22 minutes in the first half of Game 2 on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had six points in the first half, a big reason the Golden State Warriors trailed 56-39 at halftime. Without Steph Curry, the Dubs needed the former Miami Heat star to step up and carry the team.

Ad

Following Butler’s 2-for-5 shooting in the first half, a Warriors fan page on X (formerly Twitter) noted that the forward looked fatigued.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The comment promptly earned the reactions from many:

“Idk man. Jimmy looks like he lacks confidence out there. Afraid to shoot.”

One fan said:

“If you're referring to him not shooting at the rim, you're making excuses for him”

Another fan added:

“Nah, I think that’s a cop out.”

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications