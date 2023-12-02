"After 32 years of living with HIV" - Magic Johnson spreads awareness about HIV with heartfelt message on World AIDS Day

Every December 1 marks World AIDS Day, and Magic Johnson recently conveyed a message reflecting on his experience living with the disease. In a heartfelt statement released on Friday, he expressed gratitude for his health after 32 years of living with HIV.

On Nov. 7, 1991, Johnson had announced that he was HIV positive. As one of the greatest basketball players of all time, his announcement was a shocking revelation, but it had a significant impact on public awareness and understanding of HIV/AIDS.

"Today is World AIDS Day and after 32 years of living with HIV, I’m blessed to still be here! I’m proud of the progress made in HIV/AIDS research, medication, and funding,” he wrote on X.

“We still have a long way to go in the fight against stigma, especially in Black and brown communities. There is no place in this world for discrimination against those living with HIV/AIDS. #WorldAIDSDay."

After his announcement in 1991, Johnson became an advocate for HIV/AIDS prevention and safe sex. He has consistently used his platform to encourage regular HIV testing, promote safe practices, and challenge misconceptions surrounding the virus.

The 64-year-old created the Magic Johnson Foundation to help combat HIV and joined the National Commission on AIDS to help educate people about the disease.

Johnson's campaigns also sought to show that the risk of infection was not limited to certain groups, such as intravenous drug users and homosexuals.

His efforts have contributed significantly to shifting societal attitudes toward HIV/AIDS, emphasizing compassion, and the understanding and importance of early detection and treatment.

Looking back at when Magic Johnson announced his HIV diagnosis

Before announcing his HIV diagnosis, Magic Johnson had turned 32 and was entering his 13th season in the NBA.

A year before revealing his health condition, he had been distinguished as the league's Most Valuable Player. In the 1990-91 season, he averaged 19.4 points and 12.5 assists.

"Because of the HIV virus I have attained, I will have to retire from the Lakers today,” Johnson said during his announcement. “I plan on going on, living for a long time."

Magic was a 12-time NBA All-Star and a 10-time All-NBA Team selection. He also won three MVP awards and led the LA Lakers to five championships during the 1980s.

“I’m going to go on, I’m going to beat it and I’m going to have fun," he added.

One of the best playmakers in NBA history, he finished his career with averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and a staggering 11.2 assists per game.