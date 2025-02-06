After Anthony Davis trade, insider drops bombshell report on LeBron James, Kevin Durant pursuit by Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic will be one of the most talked-about in professional sports history.

It was so shocking that Mavericks fans didn't seem to be very happy about getting a future Hall of Famer like Anthony Davis.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the true reasons behind this deal. In the meantime, GM Nico Harrison and the front office continue to work in stealth mode to try and win a ring.

That's why they want to add even more veteran talent to their star-studded roster. According to a report by The Athletic, they plan to make a run at Kevin Durant and/or LeBron James in the offseason.

“Whether it’s Durant (now or later), or perhaps even the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James in the summer if he were to decline his player option for next season, the 52-year-old Harrison appears to be targeting big-time stars with whom he’s very familiar from his past life as a top Nike executive. The goal, of course, is to win a championship as soon as possible,” the report read.

Of course, the chances of LeBron leaving Los Angeles at this point seem slim at best, but with all the uncertainty about Durant's future and his relationship with Kyrie Irving, that seems like a real possibility.

Kevin Durant called out the Dallas Mavericks

Still, it seems like Durant isn't very happy with the double standard the Mavericks are being held to right now.

Shortly after the Doncic trade, the future Hall of Famer ripped the fans for not holding teams like the Mavericks to the same standards they hold the players when they request to be traded or sign somewhere else in free agency.

"It's always been transactional," Durant said on Sunday. "Players are held to a different level of loyalty and commitment to a program, but the organizations don't get held to that same standard from the outside world, whether from media members or fans. We all should be held to that same standard. It's a transactional game. It's a lot of money involved, a lot of business involved."

Whatever the case, Durant's future might not be in the desert, much less after the team openly tried to trade him.

Whether Nico Harrison will go from villain to hero by landing him, LeBron James or both remains to be seen. But if this trade deadline proved something, it is that the NBA is still where amazing happens.

