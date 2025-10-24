After Being Accused of Breaking Steph Curry's Arm, Lakers' $10.5M Guard Denies Wrongdoing

Marcus Smart breaks his silence after being accused of nearly breaking Steph Curry's arm. The LA Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday on NBA opening night. Despite only being the first game of the season, both teams got physical with each one, showing just how competitive they can get.Smart, who signed a two-year deal worth $10.5 million with the Lakers over the summer, proved exactly why he was brought into the team. The veteran guard is known for his tenacity on the court and will not back down on defense. That was exactly what Smart did to Curry when both players got tangled up on several occasions. There was one play in the second quarter when Marcus Smart found himself locking arms with Steph Curry. Due to excessive movement from Smart, Curry was pushed down on the ground with his arm twisted in a concerning way. Thankfully, no one got injured on the play. However, many believed Smart hurt the Warriors star on purpose.Fast forward to the Lakers' most recent practice, Smart expressed his thoughts on what happened. The Lakers guard disagreed with the Flagrant Foul 1 call on him and feels like his actions weren't as excessive as everyone thinks it to be. &quot;I haven't appealed anything yet,&quot; Smart said. &quot;The (Flagrant Foul 1) call, they made it, it is what it is. Obviously, being on the other end you definitely disagree. ... It led to something else where they called a flagrant. But you move on. It is what it is.&quot;Steph Curry and Warriors beat Luka Doncic in LAThe 2025-26 season officially commenced when the Golden State Warriors took on the LA Lakers on opening night on Tuesday. Despite Luka Doncic's insane efforts to take the first win of the season without LeBron James by their side, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler took care of business for the Warriors.Butler was the Warriors' best player on Tuesday. He added 31 points, five rebounds and four assists. Assisting Butler taking on the offensive load was none other than Curry, who put up 23 points, four assists and three steals. Trying to keep the game alive for the Lakers were Doncic and Austin Reaves. Doncic had a crazy opening game, nearly putting up a triple-double performance with 43 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block. Reaves also did all that he could with 26 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals.Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, the duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler was much more formidable on Tuesday.