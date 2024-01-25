After breaking Wizards curse, Anthony Edwards echoes Michael Jordan ad while hinting at sneaker superstition

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is living up to his potential as the number one overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. His performance is earning him plenty of recognition, including a shoe deal with Adidas.

The young NBA player already has his first signature sneaker, the AE1, which will be available starting Thursday, with other colorways available at a later date.

The Timberwolves guard wore his AE1s against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and he was able to do something that he hasn't done in his young career: beat the Washington Wizards.

As crazy as it sounds, Edwards had never won against the Wizards before their most recent matchup and since sports fans and athletes are a superstitious bunch, this terrible record was attributed to a curse.

After his first career win over the Wizards, the young star took the time to give credit where credit was due.

"It's the shoes," was all he had to say, referring to the AE1s that he wore during their game.

Edwards' reaction is similar to Michael Jordan's old "It's Gotta Be The Shoes" commercial.

Anthony Edwards had a huge scoring night against the Wizards while wearing the AE1s

Anthony Edwards has been leading the Timberwolves in scoring (25.8 points per game across 41 outings) this season and his performance against the Wizards was a testament to that. Edwards dropped 38 points to lead all scorers and the Wolves won 118-107.

This was a nice bounce-back performance for him, as he only dropped nine points in their prior game, which was a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

His 30-point outburst is the 16th time this season that he finished up with 30 or more in a game.

In his rookie season in the NBA, he led all rookies in points per game, averaging 19.3 ppg. He was also the only rookie from that class to score over 1,000 points, finishing the season with 1,392.

Since then, he has continued to grow as a scorer and his scoring averages have continued to increase with each season he plays. In his sophomore season, he went up to 21.3 ppg. Then last year, he went up to 24.6 ppg before going up to 28.5 this year.

Anthony Edwards has also proven that he is not a one-dimensional player, averaging 5.2 apg and 5.3 rpg this year.

