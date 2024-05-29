After calling out Karl-Anthony Towns for "lying," Charles Barkley commends Timberwolves star for saving season

Karl-Anthony Towns answered the bell when the Minnesota Timberwolves desperately needed him to deliver a big-time performance. With their backs against the ropes, “KAT” had easily his best game of the series versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He scored 28 points, including the shot that pushed the Wolves to the lead for good and helped his team stay in front.

Before going 4-for-5 from deep on Tuesday, the self-declared greatest big-man shooter hit just 3-for-22 in the first three games. He was ripped on social media following an 0-for-8 outing from the same distance in Game 3.

Towns later explained that he's “putting up 1,500 shots” a day and had a good postseason until meeting the Mavs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Charles Barkley and his fellow co-hosts of the award-winning “Inside the NBA,” called out Towns for lying. They were in unison in saying that he could not have that many practice shots in the playoffs.

Barkley, though, didn’t hesitate when Karl-Anthony Towns stepped up to the plate in Game 4. The former MVP had this to say about the Minnesota star’s performance Tuesday night:

“Karl-Anthony Towns played ball tonight. Shaq has been saying it, ‘Your stars have to play like stars.’ He’s been awful in the series plain and simple. He saved the Timberwolves’ season tonight. So just give him his flowers, he deserves it.

"We criticize him for not playing well, we gotta give him his flowers. He won that game for them tonight.”

Expand Tweet

Towns’ shooting helped open up the game for the Timberwolves, allowing Anthony Edwards a bit more wiggle room to operate. “Ant-Man” had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists but also needed “KAT” to punch his weight. If Towns had been inefficient again, the Wolves may have already been on vacation.

The Timberwolves need Karl-Anthony Towns to keep his shooting touch

In the first round against the Phoenix Suns, Karl-Anthony Towns was a sizzling 52.9% shooter from deep. In the next series versus the Denver Nuggets, he was at a steady 39.4% clip. Before Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks, he shot 27.8% from rainbow distance.

The Minnesota Timberwolves kept their season alive but could go home two nights later in front of their fans. Towns has to keep his shooting touch for the Timberwolves to continue their season.

“KAT” has struggled so badly at times that Minnesota has been using Naz Reid more late in games. The new Sixth Man of the Year winner is making a ridiculous 55.0% of his attempts past 22 feet.

To send the series back to Dallas, the Timberwolves need everyone to answer the bell. Towns has to be more efficient and Reid has to continue with his incredible shooting. If both can’t get going, Minnesota could be out of the playoffs on Thursday.