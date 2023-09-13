After crowning Steph Curry as No.1 point guard over Magic Johnson, Kendrick Perkins ranks Russell Westbrook over NBA champions on All-Time PGs list

Kendrick Perkins has consistently expressed his belief that Steph Curry is the greatest point guard of all time, even ranking him above Magic Johnson.

Perkins shared on ESPN his list of all-time point guards, placing Curry ahead of Magic, Isiah Thomas and John Stockton.

He also included his former teammate from the OKC Thunder, Russell Westbrook, in the fifth position.

Notably absent from Kendrick Perkins' list of all-time point guards are iconic players like Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Chris Paul, Steve Nash, Bob Cousy and Jason Kidd.

Explaining his Steph-over-Magic take, Perkins said Curry's impact on the game has been transformative:

“We're talking about a guy that has changed the game forever. A four-time NBA champion, one-time Finals MVP, and two-time MVP, Steph Curry is magnificent. He has changed the game forever.”

Regarding Magic, Perkins referred to him as the all-time best passer.

“Look, we can debate about who's the greatest passer of all time, but damn it, it was Magic. ... He saved the NBA. The NBA was about to go bankrupt, and then all of a sudden, Magic came and put Showtime not only to LA but to the league," Perkins said.

Perkins also expressed admiration for Westbrook, affirming his belief that Westbrook is destined for a place in the Hall of Fame:

“This guy did it not one, not two, not three, not four, but four times. He did it four times! Bam! We're talking Russell Westbrook four times. He averaged a triple-double for four seasons … with three of those seasons, boy, in a row – consecutive seasons.”

Westbrook, who holds the record for the most triple-doubles in the NBA and has won an MVP award, experienced a decline in performance after joining the LA Lakers. However, he managed to rejuvenate his career by demonstrating his effectiveness as a playoff performer while playing for the LA Clippers.

“Russell Westbrook is a Hall of Famer for sure, Perkins said. "We're talking about a guy that has led the league in assists three years in a row, led the league in scoring one time in his career, has done it all."

Steph Curry and Magic Johnson: Accolades

With four NBA championships to his name, including being crowned the Finals MVP in 2022, Steph Curry’s championship pedigree has become unquestionable.

Curry clinched back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016, one of which was unanimous – the first in NBA history. He has been selected to an All-Star team nine times, and he has earned a spot on the NBA first team on four occasions, with three appearances on the second team.

He is a scoring force, capturing the scoring title in both 2016 and 2021. He averaged 29.4 points per game last season, which was seventh in the league.

Magic, whose name is Earvin Johnson Jr., also amassed impressive statistics and garnered numerous accolades.

He was a prolific playmaker, finishing with averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and a staggering 11.2 assists per game.

Magic was a 12-time NBA All-Star and a 10-time All-NBA Team selection. He also won three MVP awards and led the LA Lakers to five championships during the 1980s.

Johnson's incredible versatility and court vision earned him the nickname "Magic," and he remains an iconic figure in basketball history.