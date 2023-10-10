After getting choked in a minute by UFC champion, Jamal Murray calls MMA his 2nd career option: "Now back to my actual job"

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is an NBA champion, but it seems like he may wish he was playing another sport. Murray worked out in mixed martial arts during the offseason and expressed his love for the combat sport. He even had a fun little spar against UFC champion Alex Volkanovski.

Murray said MMA would be another career path if he were not hooping in the world’s best basketball league. It's safe to say the Kentucky product should have no problem with a hard foul driving to the lane.

“It’s just a skill. If I wasn’t playing basketball, I would be in (MMA),” Murray said. “It is my other love, I guess, for martial arts. Now it’s back to working my actual job.”

A few weeks ago, Jamal Murray was seen grappling with UFC featherweight champ Volkanovski in a video. He lasted almost a minute with the champ before finally tapping. It seemed like the UFC star was toying with the NBA All-Star before finally getting him in an arm lock to force Murray to submit in the light-hearted grapple.

Volkanovski is the current featherweight champion. The Australian is 26-2 in his MMA career. It was a tough test for the amateur fighter Murray. Perhaps he should stick to the hardwood.

Jamal Murray health status

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is gearing up for the NBA season. The Kitchener, Ontario, Canada native spent the offseason working out and mixing in some MMA workouts during his season preparation. He also recovered from a long season, leading the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA championship.

Jamal Murray pulled out of the FIBA World Cup with Canada in order to rest. He said he needed more time to rest after the longest NBA season of his career. Murray appears rested and ready to go now as the Nuggets prepare to defend their title.

Murray missed a lot of time after tearing his ACL in 2021 and would not want to risk missing that lengthy amount of time once again.

The Nuggets will play their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 10. They will then play four more preseason games: Two against the Chicago Bulls and two against the LA Clippers. The Bulls will be a home-and-home. The Clippers games will both be in LA at Crypto.com Arena.

The Nuggets will play in the first NBA regular season game when they host the LA Lakers on Oct. 24. It will be the season tipoff followed by the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.