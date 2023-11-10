After Giannis Antetokounmpo's $80 signature shoe line teammate Damian Lillard unveils most affordable sneakers for fanbase

Damian Lillard is looking to follow in the steps of other NBA legends such as Shaquille O'Neal by continuing to release an affordable line of shoes. On the heels of his teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, releasing $80 shoes through his sneaker line, Lillard has announced another installment of his affordable shoes.

Lillard has long been sponsored by Adidas and has released numerous signature shoes with the company. His new endeavor with the Dame Certified 2 will continue that partnership with Adidas working to fulfill his wishes for a cheaper sneaker.

Although his main line of Damian Lillard signature shoes is still much cheaper than many competitors, the Dame Certified 2 is even cheaper than that.

According to Lillard, he wanted to make sure that his fans had options when buying his shoes. In a post on Instagram made on Thursday, he announced the release, writing:

"I asked adidas to develop another signature line for me that could be sold for $90. I think the Certified 2s turned out great and no one that chooses these will feel like they settled or got left out. I wore em in last night’s win"

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks' season so far

This offseason the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in a blockbuster trade that saw the team emerge as potential favorites to win the Eastern Conference. With the dynamic duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the odds quickly began to shift in their favor.

Throughout the first eight games of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks have gone 5-3, tying them for fourth place with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference. For Lillard, the season has seen him average 24.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game over an average of 33.7 minutes.

Notably, he has struggled from beyond the arc, shooting a career-low 29.3% from downtown this season. At the same time, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while posting an impressive 56.6% field goal percentage.

At times, the team has looked like a true championship threat, however, their lack of depth seems to land them in deep water late in games. With a long season ahead, if they find themselves hampered by injuries, their lack of depth could be seriously problematic.

On the other hand, as we have seen before, both Antetokounmpo and Lillard are capable of single-handedly impacting winning. As such, despite Damian Lillard's struggles from downtown and their lack of depth, the team remains a strong contender in the Eastern Conference.

With two elite players in Lillard and Antetokounmpo, and strong starters in Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley, the Bucks can never be counted out. After dropping a two-point loss to Indiana on Thursday, the team will be back in action on Saturday when they face off with the 4-4 Orlando Magic.