After going viral in Steph Curry's 'golf swing' pic, Katherine Taylor charging $1500 for services, claims NBA players reached out

Katherine Taylor, the woman who caught attention after being photographed during an iconic Steph Curry moment between the Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks game on Wednesday, has experienced a remarkable surge in interest in her luxury girlfriend services.

In a recent interview, Taylor, who went viral for her enthusiastic cheering at an NBA game and her wardrobe choice, as well as eliciting a humorous reaction from a fan seated in front of her, revealed that she has nearly doubled her hourly rate for her luxury girlfriend services.

She also mentioned receiving significant interest from NBA players following her viral moment.

According to TMZ, Taylor was charging $900 per hour for her services. However, following her viral moment, she has increased her rate to $1,500 per hour.

Taylor said she has not only attracted potential customers but also received messages from several professional athletes through her DMs. However, she did not disclose any names.

In the interview, she mentioned that the overwhelming interest over the past two days has been difficult to manage. The surge in traffic even caused her website to crash due to the high volume of visitors.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taylor implied that she went viral because men in sports arenas enjoy seeing women showing skin.

Steph Curry injury update after rolling right ankle

Steph Curry's ankle injury, which occurred during the Warriors' game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, appears to be less serious than initially feared. Curry rolled his right ankle late in the fourth quarter while making a move to the basket.

He tried to walk it off but eventually left the game and headed straight to the locker room with just under four minutes remaining.

Curry is expected to miss some games but may not be out for an extended period. According to Shams Charania, it's not a long-term issue.

“Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss some time – at least a game or few games – with a right ankle sprain but there's optimism his absence will not be lengthy,” Charania said.

In a separate report, Adrian Wojnarowski said Steph Curry's MRI scan came back clean, and his return to the court will depend on how his ankle responds in the coming days.

"Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s MRI on his right ankle returned clean on Friday and a clearer timeline on his return will come with how ankle responds over next several days," Wojnarowski reported.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Warriors this season.