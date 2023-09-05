After hilarious reaction to Kylian Mbappe’s $776 million offer, LeBron James finally shows up in Saudi Arabia

LeBron James has bounced around a lot this summer, but his most recent stop might be shocking. The LA Lakers stars was recently seen on a court in Saudi Arabia.

What makes this appearance stand out is something LeBron James posted on social media earlier this summer. Back in July, the NBA star had a hilarious reaction to a massive news report in the soccer world.

In an attempt to lure one of the game's biggest stars, a Saudi Arabian club offered French striker Kylian Mbappe a deal worth over a billion dollars. As the story was making waves on social media, LeBron couldn't help but weigh in.

He joking posted a GIF from the movie "Forrest Gump" stating that if he got offered a billion dollar deal he'd be running to sign.

As a pillar for the league right now, it is not shocking to see LeBron making appearances to help grow the game. However, he recent destination might have fans starting to speculate on other possible motives. Once the picture of LeBron in Saudi Arabia hit social media, people were already amazed and wondering if the photo was real.

LeBron is spending time there as a sports ambassador for the game of basketball. After traveling nearly 8,000 miles, the LA Lakers star showed up to make an apperance at a basketball camp.

LeBron is not the only big-name athlete to be a sports ambassador in Saudi Arabia. While he declined to play soccer there, Lionel Messi has also been there helping grow the game of soccer.

LeBron James wasn't the only star to react to Kylian Mbappe's deal

LeBron James wasn't the only basketball player to joke about Kylian Mbappe's offer. Another NBA superstar also chimed in trying to take his place when the offer was rejected.

Along with being one of basketball's biggest success stories, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been know to showcase his sense of humor. Early in his career, he would bring a joke book to media to test his skills with the beat writers.

After seeing that Mbappe was offered a billion dollars to play soccer, the Milwaukee Bucks star couldn't help himself. Giannis posted a picture of himself with a similar hairstyle claiming they look alike. The two-time MVP then stated the resemblence was enough for them to take him in Mbappe's place.

