"After Jordan he's the greatest" - Warriors fans shade LeBron James after Steph Curry blazes past Lakers superstar's scoring record

Steph Curry erupted for 32 first-half points on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies and ended with a sizzling 52-point night. The explosion from the two-time MVP pushed the Dubs to a 134-125 win against the home team. Curry has breached the half-century mark 15 times to move past LeBron James and Rick Barry on the list of 50-point career games.
Fans promptly reacted to Curry passing James in that statistical category:
“Yea after Jordan he’s the greatest of all time”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
One fan said:
“Steph will pass LeBron in rings in the next 2-3 years asw, and will pass him in the GOAT debate”
Another fan added:
“Steph Curry > LeBron James. It was never a debate”
Another fan continued:
“LeBron played 70billions more games then curry”
One fan reacted:
“This proves how overrated Lebron is. Lebron was in the league 6 seasons before Steph arrived and he still passed him.”
"Played 6 less years too," one fan added.
Steph Curry entered the game against the Memphis Grizzlies tied with LeBron James and Rick Barry with 14 50-point games. James has played in 1,556 games, while Curry suited up for his 1,019th on Tuesday. Barry retired in 1980 with 1,020 games.
Curry moves into a tie with Damian Lillard (15) at No. 6 in the all-time career 50-point games. Among active players, James Harden (24) leads the pack chasing the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, who had a staggering 118 50-point nights. Michael Jordan (31) is second on the list.
Steph Curry continues to chase LeBron James in 40-point games
Steph Curry still has LeBron James in his sights for 40-point games. The Golden State Warriors superstar has piled up 71 such games, eight adrift of the four-time MVP. Curry is No. 10 on the list, one game ahead of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James is tied at No. 6 with Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson.
Among active players, James Harden sits in pole position. He is No. 4 on the list with 105 40-point games. As usual, they are chasing Wilt Chamberlain’s mind-boggling 271 40-point outputs. Michael Jordan lags “Wilt The Stilt” with 173, while the late Kobe Bryant is third with 122.
The 37-year-old Steph Curry seems to have plenty left in the tank to move up the rankings. He could move closer to Harden, who has become more of a playmaker than a scorer late in his career.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.