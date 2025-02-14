After Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Edwards becomes latest NBA star to join Culture Jam to curate compilation album

Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA’s biggest stars. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar, though, isn’t limiting his talents on the basketball court. "Ant-Man" is proving he can dabble in music with the soon-to-release Culture Jam Presents: Legend In My Hood.

Edwards went on Instagram to announce the compilation album:

“Legend in my Hood compilation album comin soon Jack! Curated by me and my bro @1bdifferent . “Tap in! @culturejam”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ant-Man follows the route of LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard who dropped a seven-track compilation album in 2021.

Leonard’s project, called Culture Jam (Vo. 1) was well-received. The Claw was an executive producer of the project that gave part of the proceeds to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation of the late Kobe Bryant.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards’ musical debut revolves around his life and that of his brother Bubba Edwards, who's known as the rapper BDifferent. During the All-Star weekend, the three-time All-Star will introduce “Late Bloomer,” one of the tracks in the album.

In a chat with HypeBeast, Edwards said about how music has played a big part in his life:

“Music and basketball go hand in hand. There’s a special connection for me, especially because of my brother — he is the reason I play basketball. I grew up watching him play and it made me want to go out and be great like him. Now, my brother is an artist and makes the dopest music out there. So there is a special connection for me.”

Anthony Edwards calls working with his brother a “dream come true”

Bubba Edwards sometimes performs at Target Center in Minnesota Timberwolves home games. Anthony Edwards never fails to watch his brother perform in front of Timberwolves fans.

Finally, the NBA superstar gets to work with his brother via Culture Jam Presents: Legend In My Hood. The ultra-talented guard said about the collaboration with BDifferent:

“Working with my brother is a dream come true. I always want to uplift the people who have supported me the most throughout my life, but this isn’t about putting him on, he deserves it whether he is my brother or not — his music is fire. Anyone that don’t know will know soon.”

On All-Star weekend, basketball and music fans get a taste of what the compilation is all about. Anthony Edwards will debut “Late Bloomer” with his brother and Skilla Baby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.