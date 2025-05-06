After LaMelo Ball, his girlfriend Ana Montana shows off new biblical tattoo

On Sunday, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, unveiled her new biblical tattoo on Instagram. Her new scriptural tattoo comes in the wake of Ball's new tattoo, a red crucifix, inked on his neck in April.

Ad

Montana, a fitness influencer, showcased her biblical tattoo on her Instagram story.

"New tat Jeremiah 29:11, my favorite verse," she captioned the story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ana Montana shows off her new biblical tattoo (Credits: @ana_montana Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The tattoo references a verse from the book of Jeremiah in the Old Testament. According to the King James Version of the Bible, the verse reads:

Ad

Trending

"For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end," the quote reads.

The fitness model followed the image of her tattoo by sharing more glimpses into her day. In the second story, she was seen sending positive affirmations for her viewers, while the third was a post-workout mirror selfie:

Ad

"Hope everyone has a beautiful day," the second story read.

"Workout complete," read the third caption.

Anna Montana's following two stories (Credits: @ana_montana Instagram)

LaMelo Ball opens up on his battle with injuries during his exit interview at the end of the season

LaMelo Ball has been one of the brightest young talents in the league ever since his induction to the NBA in 2020. An integral part of the Charlotte Hornets team, he has continued to impress with his performances on the court. However, his fitness has been a huge concern over the years as the star struggles for game time.

Ad

The Californian native sat down with the media after his team's final regular-season fixture against the Celtics and gave his thoughts on his injury-prone season. Expressing his frustration about the circumstance, Ball still showed optimism about an early return.

"Health-wise, already been starting to train the right way, happy about that," he said. "Go see my mom and pops, and when I get I should be able to work out and do everything for the next season, so happy with all of that," Ball said. [0:23]

Ad

LaMelo Ball's injury problem has been a huge concern for the Hornets. The former Chino Hills star is yet to play all 82 games so far in his 5-year long career and only played 47 games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More