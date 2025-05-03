After LeBron James' shocking injury revelation, Austin Reaves quietly battling toe injury during Playoffs comes to light

It appears that Austin Reaves and LeBron James got hurt during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After the LA Lakers suffered a humiliating Game 5 loss at home at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was revealed that James got injured during the game.

According to league insider Dave McMenamin, the King suffered from a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which would've kept him out 3-5 weeks had the Lakers won Game 5. Having that in mind, hypothetically, James wouldn't be available to help Luka Doncic carry LA in games 6 and 7.

And now, reports reveal that even Austin Reaves was suffering from an injury, which reportedly happened during Game 3. NBA insider Trevor Lane reported on Friday that Reaves dealt with a left big toe sprain.

Lane also mentioned that AR was supposed to miss 2-4 weeks of action but opted to remain on the hardwood to try and help the Lakers get back in the first-round series.

"Can confirm that Austin Reaves was dealing with a left big toe sprain during the Playoffs. Was considered to be a 2-4 week injury but he gutted it out. I'm told Reaves was not walking on it on off days to try to get through the playoffs," Lane reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Given how two key figures in the Lakers' roster were injured, it was only a matter of time before the team cracked. While Luka Doncic beat the Timberwolves last season to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals, playing with unhealthy teammates is undoubtedly a huge disadvantage.

Austin Reaves likely to stay with Lakers next season

With the LA Lakers' season concluding after a first-round exit, one of the biggest questions on everyone's mind is if Rob Pelinka plans on reworking his team's roster.

While Austin Reaves has proven to be a worthy third star next to LeBron James and Luka Doncic, this also means that his trade value has skyrocketed. Having that in mind, the Lakers could acquire another star with Reaves in the trade package.

However, it seems like AR will be sticking around in LA. After their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, reporters asked Rob Pelinka what his next move was for the offseason. Reportedly, Pelinka still sees the trio of Doncic, James and Reaves taking over the Lakers next season.

"The level of confidence in Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Dončić is at an all-time high still,” Pelinka said. “So no change in how we feel about those three guys."

Austin Reaves still has one year remaining in his contract, alongside a player option if he decides to stick around in the 2026-27 season. If Pelinka sticks true to his word, the only way we see Reaves exiting if he himself decides to request a trade.

