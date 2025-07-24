After losing Tyus Jones and missing out on Chris Paul, Devin Booker’s Suns look for internal help at PG: Report

The Phoenix Suns wanted to sign a veteran point guard to help ease the playmaking load of superstar Devin Booker. After losing Tyus Jones in free agency, the Suns looked at a possible reunion with Chris Paul, who left San Antonio after a one-year deal. CP3 eventually went to Los Angeles to be closer to his family and play for another former team, the LA Clippers.Arizona Sports 98.7 FM host John Gambadoro reported the latest solution to the Suns’ biggest offseason need:“Devin Booker will be the Suns’ full-time starting point guard next season.”Booker is no stranger to running an offense. During the 2019-20 season, when he earned his first All-Star selection, he averaged a team-best 6.8 assists despite being the team’s nominal shooting guard. When the Suns have a natural point guard like Ricky Rubio or Chris Paul, D-Book can slide to the No. 2 spot but still contribute as a playmaker.Last season, Booker often handled point guard duties despite Tyus Jones on the roster. With the offense flowing through him, he averaged a career-high 7.1 apg. Booker will have more opportunities this time to set up his teammates after the Suns decided to make him the full-time point guard.The arrival of former Houston Rockets star Jalen Green following the Kevin Durant trade allows Booker to slide to point guard. Green, a natural shooting guard, will be more at ease playing that role.Outside Devin Booker, Suns’ backcourt doesn't have significant starting point guard experienceThe Phoenix Suns have a dangerously thin depth at point guard behind Devin Booker. They have Jordan Goodwin, who they claimed off waivers following a stint with the LA Lakers. In four NBA seasons, Goodwin has played 150 games but only 24 as a starter. He has largely been a shooting guard in his career, a reality the Lakers recognized so they made him a 3-and-D specialist.The other point guard behind Booker is Collin Gillespie, who had a solid campaign for the Suns last season. The 6-foot-1 playmaker ran the offense in nine games as a starter. If Booker is injured or out for a rest, Gillespie is the more natural fit at point guard than Jordan Goodwin.The thin backcourt would necessitate new coach Jordan Ott to adapt. Ott would likely have to lean on Jalen Green and Grayson Allen to help contribute with the playmaking chores, particularly if Devin Booker is unavailable.