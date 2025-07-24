  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Devin Booker
  • After losing Tyus Jones and missing out on Chris Paul, Devin Booker’s Suns look for internal help at PG: Report

After losing Tyus Jones and missing out on Chris Paul, Devin Booker’s Suns look for internal help at PG: Report

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 24, 2025 06:18 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
After losing Tyus Jones and missing out on Chris Paul, Devin Booker’s Suns look for internal help at PG: Report. [photo: Imagn]

The Phoenix Suns wanted to sign a veteran point guard to help ease the playmaking load of superstar Devin Booker. After losing Tyus Jones in free agency, the Suns looked at a possible reunion with Chris Paul, who left San Antonio after a one-year deal. CP3 eventually went to Los Angeles to be closer to his family and play for another former team, the LA Clippers.

Ad

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM host John Gambadoro reported the latest solution to the Suns’ biggest offseason need:

“Devin Booker will be the Suns’ full-time starting point guard next season.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Booker is no stranger to running an offense. During the 2019-20 season, when he earned his first All-Star selection, he averaged a team-best 6.8 assists despite being the team’s nominal shooting guard. When the Suns have a natural point guard like Ricky Rubio or Chris Paul, D-Book can slide to the No. 2 spot but still contribute as a playmaker.

Last season, Booker often handled point guard duties despite Tyus Jones on the roster. With the offense flowing through him, he averaged a career-high 7.1 apg. Booker will have more opportunities this time to set up his teammates after the Suns decided to make him the full-time point guard.

Ad

The arrival of former Houston Rockets star Jalen Green following the Kevin Durant trade allows Booker to slide to point guard. Green, a natural shooting guard, will be more at ease playing that role.

Outside Devin Booker, Suns’ backcourt doesn't have significant starting point guard experience

The Phoenix Suns have a dangerously thin depth at point guard behind Devin Booker. They have Jordan Goodwin, who they claimed off waivers following a stint with the LA Lakers. In four NBA seasons, Goodwin has played 150 games but only 24 as a starter. He has largely been a shooting guard in his career, a reality the Lakers recognized so they made him a 3-and-D specialist.

Ad

The other point guard behind Booker is Collin Gillespie, who had a solid campaign for the Suns last season. The 6-foot-1 playmaker ran the offense in nine games as a starter. If Booker is injured or out for a rest, Gillespie is the more natural fit at point guard than Jordan Goodwin.

The thin backcourt would necessitate new coach Jordan Ott to adapt. Ott would likely have to lean on Jalen Green and Grayson Allen to help contribute with the playmaking chores, particularly if Devin Booker is unavailable.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications