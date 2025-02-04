After Luka Dončić's blockbuster acquisition, insider drops bombshell report on LeBron James' retirement timeline

LeBron James was at dinner with his family when he found out that the Los Angeles Lakers had traded away Anthony Davis as part of a deal to bring in Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks. As the NBA continues to react to one of the biggest trades in the history of the league, a new report says that James is starting to heavily consider his retirement and the end of his career.

LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA at 40 years old and is halfway through his 22nd season as a pro, tied with Vince Carter for the longest NBA career ever. According to RealGM, the all-time great could decide to hang things up within the next two years, putting an end to one of the greatest NBA journeys ever seen.

The move comes on the tail of the Dončić trade that caught everyone in the NBA off guard. James is reportedly ok with the move, understanding that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning for the future instead of just the rest of his tenure with the team, according to RealGM.

LeBron James has been flirting with the idea of retirement for the last few seasons by signing two year contracts that include player options in the second year. Structuring his contracts like this allows him to see where the team stands from year to year, as well as his own desire to either keep playing or call it quits.

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a different look in the back half of the season as they continue to compete for a postseason berth in the Western Conference, being led by LeBron James and Luka Dončić instead of Anthony Davis. LeBron has offered no critiques to the team, but his past suggestions that the Lakers trade for a big have become much louder since the trade.

If LeBron James does decide to retire this year, what legacy does he leave behind?

LeBron James is widely considered to be one of the two or three best players to ever step foot in the NBA, winning four titles and just as many MVP awards. James has made it to the NBA Finals 10 times in his career and has won a title on all three teams he has suited up for in his career; the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers.

James, along with fellow legends Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have become the face of the most recent era of the NBA, but the Lakers' trade for Luka Dončić marks the time where the torch is passed to the next generation of stars.

