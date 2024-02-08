After making strong $3.5 billion by selling Mavs’ majority stake, Mark Cuban reveals the real reason why he can’t bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Earlier this year, Mark Cuban sold his ownership stake in the Dallas Mavericks. Despite making a massive amount of money in the deal, the billionaire recently shared his thoughts on sports gambling.

When it comes to betting, the Super Bowl is among the biggest events for fans to place wagers on. Many are sure to get in on all time of action, but Cuban will not be one of them.

While speaking with TMZ, Mark Cuban gave his reasoning for not placing money on Super Bowl LVIII. Part of it stems from his connection to the Mavericks. Since he still has some ownership stake in the league, it prohibits in from betting. Cuban doesn't know if this rule extends past the NBA, and isn't willing to test it out himself.

Another reason that Cuban isn't placing wagers on the game is becuse he doesn't like burning money. He agreed that betting can be fun if you can afford to lose what you gamble, but it's just not something he's into.

The longtime owner did share his thoughts on who will come out on top between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. He'll be riding with Patrick Mahomes and company to secure the Lombardi trophy for a second straight season.

How much did Mark Cuban make in his sale of the Dallas Mavericks?

Mark Cuban's journey with the Dallas Mavericks began in 2000, when he bought the team for $285 million. During his two-decade run with the franchise, he became one of the most well known owners in the league.

Cuban regularly sits behind the team's bench and is always invested in how they perform. His biggest success during time as owner came in 2011, when the Mavericks took down LeBron James and the Miami Heat to win the NBA title.

Earlier this year, Cuban decided to part with his majority stake in the team. He sold to the Adelson and Dumont families, who are know for their business success in Las Vegas. The deal was worth $3.5 billion, netting Cuban a profit of $3.215 billion.

While Mark Cuban isn't a majoirty owner anymore, he still has stake with the team. He owns 27% of the franchise and serves as an alternate governor. Most importantly, Cuban kept control of basketball operations in the deal.

Led by the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks are looking to contend in the Western Conference. Despite their franchise star having an MVP-level season, they sit in eighth place in the standings. That said, they are only two games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are in fifth place.

