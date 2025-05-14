  • home icon
After playoff disappointment, LeBron James reflects on his 22nd year in NBA with heartfelt post

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 14, 2025 02:33 GMT
After playoff disappointment, LeBron James reflects on his 22nd year in NBA with heartfelt post (Image source: Getty)
After playoff disappointment, LeBron James reflects on his 22nd year in NBA with heartfelt post (Image source: Getty)

LA Lakers star LeBron James reflected on his 22nd season in the NBA by sharing a message on Instagram and a video produced by Graydient Visuals.

On Tuesday, Darrell Ann, professionally known as Graydient Visuals, posted a short video of James' highlights throughout the 2024-25 season. The four-time NBA champion reshared the video on his Instagram story and added the caption:

"Year 22!! Thank You all. That was hella fun! 🫡👑," James wrote.
LeBron James' Instagram story on Tuesday (Credits: IG/@kingjames)
LeBron James' Instagram story on Tuesday (Credits: IG/@kingjames)

While Ann's official position with sports agency Klutch Sports Group could not be found online, an article by The Athletic's Jovan Buha in 2022 mentioned Ann as the content and social media coordinator of Klutch. That means Ann takes photos and videos of Rich Paul's clients, including James.

James' 22nd season was halted after an early playoff exit. The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in five games in the first round.

The four-time NBA MVP played 70 games this season and averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists. In 34.9 minutes per game, James shot 51.3%, including 37.6% from the 3-point line.

In five playoff games, the 40-year-old star averaged 40.8 minutes and put up 25.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 5.6 apg on 48.9% shooting (35.7% on 3-pointers).

LeBron James reflects on losing to Minnesota

On the May 8 episode of "Mind the Game," LeBron James reflected on the first-round exit the LA Lakers suffered against Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves.

James reiterated to co-host Steve Nash that it is always about the "team" and never about its stars.

"It's never just about me and Luka," James said (Timestamp: 16:58). "It was never just about, you know, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. You know, it was always Minnesota versus the Lakers, and I understand that.
"I am at a point in my career now where I don't lose sleep over that, like, 'F**k, how did me and Luka lose?' Well, there are eight other guys on the floor."
LeBron James is on a two-year, $101.4 million contract that kicked in this season and has a $52.6 million player option for 2025-26. Should the 21-time All-Star exercise the option, he will enter his 23rd NBA season and his sixth with LA.

