After rumored $100 million shoe deal, Victor Wembanyama stresses importance of two-way ability in Nike campaign

Victor Wembanyama hasn't bounced a ball in the NBA yet but has reportedly signed a $100 million shoe deal with Nike. The first overall draft pick is widely expected to become a generational talent once he acclimates to the NBA. As such, Nike has swooped in to tie him down to a deal as quickly as possible.

As with any featured athlete, Nike has launched a campaign to promote their latest sneaker deal, with Wembanyama at the center of their marketing strategy. Rather than have the San Antonio Spurs phenom read off a script, Nike allowed Wembanyama to share his basketball philosophy built around being a two-way player.

"It's important to be a two-way player on offense and defense because it's the only way to maximize your impact on the game," Wembanyama said. But to do that, you've got to build up your endurance, your stamina and put the work in."

The video then cuts to Wembanyama doing some training drills, with the rookie big man explaining what he's doing and how it would help his game develop.

"I'm going to make a few combos to mimic how I score in games while doing a lot of running. Because if the competition is more tired than I am, then I'm good."

Wembanyama concluded the Nike advert by sending a message to all basketball hopefuls, stressing the importance of working hard during practice sessions.

"Put the work in out here, and those fourth quarters feel like first quarters."

Victor Wembanyama is expected to make a big impression for the Spurs in the new NBA season. However, the incoming big man may take some time to adjust to the difference in physicality and athleticism, especially when trying to score on the interior.

Victor Wembanyama shows off his flexibility on social media

Victor Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-4'. However, the 19-year-old has recently shown off his extreme flexibility by posting some stretching routines on social media.

With such a high level of flexibility and dexterity, Wembanyama likely has some serious core strength.

As he enters the NBA and begins to play against some of the most athletic talents in the world, Wembanyama will need to rely on that flexibility as he flips his hips to change direction and stay in front of ball-handlers.

Given his status as a prodigy, Wembanyama will likely be a target for players around the league as they look to prove their talent and skill against the biggest prospect since LeBron James.

Victor Wembanyama will have his work cut out for him, but that's all part of the learning process of entering the NBA.