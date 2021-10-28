"What about maybe coming off the bench?" - Russell Westbrook told to consider playing with LA Lakers' second unit by former Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen

In the aftermath of a humiliating Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bulls' former NBA head coach Jim Boylen suggested that Russell Westbrook take a step back and try his talents with the second unit.

During the postgame analysis, Boylen proposed Brodie coming off the bench for Purple-and-Gold after his 10 turnovers in the OKC loss:

"How about Russell playing with the second group more ... How about coming off the bench? And playing as a backup & making other guys better. He's a willing passer, he's tough as nails, but his decisions need to improve.", said former Head Coach Jim Boylen.

Jim Boylen has previously made news for his contentious relationship with Bulls superstar Zach LaVine, especially related to the coach's use of late-game timeouts. Boylen was let go by the Chicago Bulls during the offseason as the reigns of a revamped Bulls roster were handed to Billy Donovan.

On the flipside, Russell Westbrook's characteristic slow start to the season has raged skeptics beyond control. Hot takes are flowing in as the Lakers fail to find their stride with Westbrook running the point.

Can Russell Westbrook be more effective for the LA Lakers if he comes off the bench?

Brodie did show flashes of expected greatness in the win against the Spurs.

Ever since the blockbuster offseason trade went through, Laker Nation has been itching to see Russell Westbrook take up playmaking duties for the purple-n-gold. But the journey to this point has been far from the fairy tale that was promised.

Across the first five games, Brodie has been shooting a meager 17% from beyond the arc, to average just 17.8 points per game. He has been getting over 36 minutes of play-time on average, and just cannot find a consistent rhythm that can help his team win. Against the Thunder, he recorded an unlikely quadruple double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 turnovers. As a team, the Thunder committed just five more turnovers than his individual count.

Plucking him out of the starting lineup will open up a ton of minutes for other scorers. It will also help polish the age-old Rondo-Davis chemistry on the pick-n-roll & lob passes. Westbrook is a ball-dominant guard who has dropped his field-goal attempts with the Lakers and is still jacking up over 18 shots per game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Starting him off the bench will incentivise him to be more aggressive. His lowered minutes would persuade him to run straight-line drives rather than settle for perimeter jumpshots.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar