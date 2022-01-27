"After this season, I think he's willing to walk" - Stephen A. Smith speculates that unnecessary drama at Brooklyn Nets could result in James Harden leaving the team

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden continues to be a popular name in the basketball world as of late. After a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, Harden has started to find his groove as of late. In his last seven games, the Brooklyn Nets superstar is averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game while shooting 42.7% from the field.

But Harden has started to come up in basketball conversations for other reasons. After a report earlier this week leaked suggesting that James Harden is open to moving on from the Nets after the season, it appears that time could be running out when it comes to the gifted superstar calling Brooklyn his home.

When speaking today on ESPN's "Get Up," Stephen A. Smith went on to voice his opinion about the recent James Harden rumors and whether or not he believes Harden could be traded before the February 10th trade deadline.

"No I don't believe that at all. Harden wants to be there, he wants to finish the deal this season. Now after this season, I think he's willing to walk."

Could this be James Harden's last season in Brooklyn?

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden could be moving on after this year

With the February 10th NBA trade deadline just around the corner, this is a popular time of year for speculation and rumors to start swirling. Although the Harden buzz started earlier this year, the recent amount of noise surrounding Harden being open to moving on after the season has only started to get louder.

Bleacher Reports' Jake Fischer recently reported that Harden has been disappointed with how the Nets have handled the Kyrie Irving situation. Other reports have suggested that the superstar guard is more than open to new opportunities next season.

The Brooklyn Nets still appear to be one of the top contenders in the NBA this year. The team currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings with an overall record of 29-18 thus far. It would come as a massive shock in the basketball world if the Nets were to try and move Harden before the deadline, but crazier things have happened.

Also Read Article Continues below

This offseason is going to be fascinating for the Nets, as Harden will have a decision to make on a potential player option to stay with the team. The most likely scenarios involve the superstar guard signing an extension to stay with Brooklyn, or a potential sign-and-trade deal with another team.

Edited by David Nyland