After startling Damian Lillard trade, Magic Johnson predicts Lakers and Suns are set for collision course in NBA Western Conference Finals

Magic Johnson has already fired off a take regarding the NBA's Western Conference Finals after a massive multi-team trade that landed Damian Lillard in Milwaukee. With several teams getting in on the action, longtime Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic was traded to Phoenix, who in turn traded away Deandre Ayton.

With the Phoenix Suns adding yet another big move to their offseason transaction list, Magic Johnson has issued a big prediction.

According to the Hall of Famer, with the Phoenix Suns now adding Bradley Beal, Nurkic, and Bol Bol to their roster this offseason, he believes they're WCF-bound. In a tweet posted shortly after the trade was finalized, Magic Johnson wrote:

"My bold pick for the West is the Lakers and Phoenix Suns will be playing in the Western Conference Finals and the Lakers will win!"

After a season where the Denver Nuggets captured their first championship in franchise history, many have continued to debate how things will play out in the West. Between the Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Jusuf Nurkic, as well as the Nuggets losing Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, the Suns could make a return to the WCF.

Looking at the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers' offseason moves following Magic Johnson's prediction in wake of Damian Lillard trade

Magic Johnson's prediction for the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns to make the WCF comes on the heels of a season where the Lakers were swept in the conference finals last year. Heading into the offseason, the team had some big decisions to make, with a number of players potentially heading to free agency.

With that in mind, let's look at the Lakers offseason acquisitions:

Anthony Davis (contract extension)

Austin Reaves (re-signed)

D'Angelo Russell (re-signed)

Rui Hachimura (re-signed)

Gabe Vincent (free agent)

Taurean Prince (free agent)

Jaxson Hayes (free agent)

Cam Reddish (free agent)

On the flip side, the Phoenix Suns went into the offseason after a second-round elimination to the Denver Nuggets. While Devin Booker put on a number of stellar performances, it was clear that the team needed to add a third piece to pair with he and Kevin Durant.

As part of a massive trade that landed them Bradley Beal, the team parted ways with Chris Paul, kicking off a series of moves leading up to the Nurkic acquisition. With that in mind, let's look at the Suns' offseason acquisitions.

Bradley Beal (traded from Wizards)

Josh Okogie (re-signed)

Damion Lee (re-signed)

Saben Lee (re-signed)

Eric Gordon (free agent)

Yuta Watanabe (free agent)

Drew Eubanks (free agent)

Keita Bates-Diop (free agent)

Chimeze Metu (free agent)

Bol Bol (free agent)

With the NBA season set to tip off in October, expect the hot takes to keep on coming. From the Denver Nuggets quest to go back-to-back, to Damian Lillard's quest for his first ring, this season seems poised to deliver nonstop action.