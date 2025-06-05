After taking down cousin, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets realistic on locking horns with $2,019,699 friend in NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will square off against familiar faces when he leads the OKC Thunder against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. On his way to the championship round, the newly named MVP battled past his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves. SGA will clash with fellow Canadians Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin in the finals.

Heading into Game 1 on Thursday, the Thunder superstar responded to a reporter, who asked about the intriguing 1-on-1 showdowns with his compatriots.

“Yeah, it will be fun. Playing with those guys, I played against Andrew [Nembhard] when I was nine years old. It’s been an amazing journey and to see him having success, my own success, Lu’s [Dort] success, Ben’s [Mathurin] success. It’s special. It’s hard to even wrap your head around.”

Andrew Nembhard, who will pocket $2.01 million this season, played on the Canadian basketball team in the 2024 Olympics. He suited up with compatriots Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lu Dort, Dillon Brooks and others in the Paris quadrennial games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Andrew Nembhard have played well in the 2025 NBA playoffs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has arguably been the best player in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Behind his stellar play, the OKC Thunder are 12-4 in the postseason. SGA proved why he was the regular season MVP.

The superstar point guard is averaging 32.7 points per game, the best in the playoffs. He also contributes 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest. In Oklahoma’s 4-1 series win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he put up 31.4 PPG, 8.2 APG, 5.2 APG and 1.8 SPG.

While SGA has rightfully earned the headlines, Lu Dort has been an invaluable part of the Thunder's dominance on defense. The "Dorture Chamber" has been in full display in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Andrew Nembhard has been a steadying, if underrated presence for the Indiana Pacers. Nembhard’s scoring dropped from 14.5 PPG in the first two rounds to 9.8 PPG in the Eastern Conference finals. The combo guard, however, has suprised with his hustle and defense.

With Aaron Nesmith dealing with injuries, Nembhard took on the unenviable job of guarding New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who struggled against the Canadian. Nembhard will likely get his fair share of chasing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA Finals after his stellar defensive work versus the lefty Knicks captain.

