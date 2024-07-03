After Terry Stotts, Dwane Casey also opts out from being considered for LA Lakers assistant coach job: Report

The LA Lakers announced JJ Redick as the team’s head coach on June 24, 2024. As a first-time head coach, the Lakers are determined to surround him with an experienced staff. Since Redick was introduced, the Lakers have reportedly been rejected by two former long-time head coaches to serve as an assistant under the former ESPN analyst.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was rumored to have been interested in Terry Stotts before Redick's hiring. The 2011 champion with the Dallas Mavericks ended up going to the Golden State Warriors to work with Steve Kerr.

Dave McMenamin had this to report about the LA Lakers’ pursuit of 2018 NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey:

“Casey has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Lakers staff, sources told ESPN. Casey wrestled with the decision but ultimately did not want to uproot his family at this time.”

Casey has been with the Detroit Pistons since the summer of 2018. He was the Pistons’ head coach until he stepped down at the end of the 2022-23 season to give way to the recently dismissed Monty Williams. Casey has been working for Detroit as a front office associate since giving up his position to Williams.

LA Lakers reportedly interested in former longtime head coach Alvin Gentry

Alvin Gentry is another name the LA Lakers are looking to add to JJ Redick’s staff, per Brad Turner. The report about LA’s interest in Gentry came slightly ahead of Dwane Casey opting out of consideration. Rob Pelinka will be hoping Gentry gives him a favorable response.

In 2014, the Golden State Warriors specifically went after Gentry to help Steve Kerr, a first-time head coach that year. The two worked together before in Phoenix, giving Kerr an experienced hand and comfortable colleague to work with. Perhaps the LA Lakers are hoping he can work the same magic as under Redick.

Alvin Gentry has been coaching since 1980 at Baylor as an assistant coach. His first gig in the NBA was in 1988 as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs. Gentry finally had his first head coaching stint with the Detroit Pistons 10 years after entering the league.

Most notably, Gentry had worked before with Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers’ superstar center. Some of Davis’ best years in the NBA happened under Gentry’s guidance.

Rob Pelinka is reportedly looking at Sam Cassell and James Borrego, who were reportedly considered to replace Darvin Ham before Redick’s hiring. Cassell likely sticks with the Boston Celtics while the latter could still find his way to Hollywood after pulling out of Detroit’s head coaching search.

