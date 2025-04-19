“After that trade he could wear a speedo” - Top Lakers executive had no issues with Rob Pelinka’s leather jacket fit for Luka Doncic press conference

Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks at this year's trade deadline in one of the more shocking moves the NBA has ever seen. As he and LeBron James prepare to lead the Lakers into their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka is excited to see how far the team can go.
Luka Doncic is one of the NBA's best players despite being just 26 years old. He is coming off a run to the NBA Finals with the Mavericks and looks poised to play deep into the postseason as the leader of the Lakers. NBA reporters Brian Windhorst and Bill Simmons reflected on the Doncic move back before the trade deadline, reminiscing on one of the landmark events of the season.
On Friday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons and Windhorst dissected the events surrounding the trade. Windhorst mentioned Pelinka's choice to wear a leather jacket during the press conference, which triggered a humorous reaction from a Lakers executive who was all for it.
"After that trade, he can wear a Speedo," said the Lakers executive when asked about Pelinka's outfit choice.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The NBA world, and Mavericks fans in particular, were furious with Dallas general manager Nico Harrison for sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. However, there are some NBA experts who applauded Pelinka for pulling the move off without giving up anything significant in their package except for Davis.
How far can Luka Doncic lead the Lakers in the playoffs?
Despite the fact that they have a tall task awaiting them in their first round series against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make a deep playoff run. Los Angeles and the Oklahoma City Thunder are the two favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals and could be on a collision course.
LeBron James has spoken highly of this year's Lakers team, saying that he is excited to play with Doncic and Co. in the playoffs. He will face off with fellow Olympian Edwards, one of the heroes of last year's postseason. James and the Lakers went home in the first round last season, and they enter this year's playoffs with a chip on their shoulder.
Luckily for them, Luka Doncic is familiar with the Timberwolves after defeating them in the Western Conference Finals last season, nailing a clutch three over Rudy Gobert in the deciding game. Doncic appears ready to go on another run in the postseason, albeit not in the familiar Mavericks colors.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.