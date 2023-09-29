After a turbulent offseason, James Harden may finally get his move but Shams Charania hints that it’s not the Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden could still be on the move this offseason, but perhaps not to his preferred destination of the Los Angeles Clippers, as hinted at by sports journalist Shams Charania.

In the recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show", the senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic shared that Harden still wants to be traded to the Clippers but nothing really has come out of it, and that "The Beard" may end up somewhere else. He also tied the situation to that of Jrue Holiday who was traded to Portland from Milwaukee.

Charania said:

“What I do know is that he [Harden] still wants a trade. I think he wants to be traded to the Clippers. And we know how this offseason has gone. The back-and-forth between him and Daryl Morey, he told Daryl Morey, for everyone to hear, ‘You’re a liar. I don’t want to be part of an organization that you’re a part of.’"

He continued:

“Again he got fined $100,000 for those comments. And since then I don’t think anything has changed. The Sixers aren’t really sure if he will report to training camp next week. We’ll see what happens there if he is still on the roster. But one thing that has changed everything, the new wrinkle here, is Jrue Holiday. His future.

"He’s now in Portland in that Damian Lillard trade. I think there is a good chance that he moves before media day on Monday and I think the Clippers potentially have interest. Philadelphia has interest in him and Philadelphia is going hard on him. And James Harden will be part of the transaction.”

James Harden has been unhappy with the Sixers, the team he has been part of in the last one and a half seasons. He picked up his $35.6-million contract option for the upcoming season with the Sixers, with the understanding that the team would explore a trade to move him. It, however, has not come as quickly as he hoped.

The Harden situation is crucial for Philadelphia as it could decide whether reigning league MVP Joel Embiid would stay with the team moving forward or not. The Sixers big man hinted at the possibility of leaving Philadelphia if a better opportunity for him to win a title somewhere else comes along.

Last season, one-time league MVP James Harden averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 58 games.

James Harden not expected to be in Sixers’ media day for 2023-24 NBA season

What could be further proof that James Harden no longer wants to be with the 76ers is his reported unavailability for the team’s media day for the upcoming season set for October 2.

A lot of focus is given on whether or not Harden will be present on media day as it would serve as an indicator of the direction he wants to take moving forward as the 10-time All-Star is still hoping to be traded to the LA Clippers.

James Harden has made it clearly known that he is no longer happy with the Sixers, especially with the president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, whom he does not see eye to eye with of late, still around.