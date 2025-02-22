After Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury, 6-foot-4 wing with +1500 longshot odds pleads his DPOY case

Victor Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis shocked the NBA world on Thursday. The injury will keep the Spurs superstar out of action for the rest of the season, putting an end to a spectacular year for the All-Star center. Wembanyama's injury also opens the door for other players to grab the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award since the center will not be able to reach the 65-game mark.

The Spurs star was averaging 3.8 blocks per contest and was the odds-on favorite to win DPOY. In his absence, the other contenders for DPOY have seen their odds receive a boost. Per Fanduel Sportsbook, the new favorite for the award is Jaren Jackson Jr. with +125 odds, followed by Evan Mobley at +130.

However, one of the other contenders, OKC Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, opened up about why he thinks he deserves the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy.

"If you ask me if I deserve it (DPOY), I would say yes, just because of what I bring every night, all the matchups that I got to face every night," Dort said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Dort, standing at 6-foot-4 and 220 lbs, has been the focal point of the OKC Thunder's top-rated defense this season. He currently sits in third place in the DPOY race with odds of +1500 per FanDuel Sportsbook. He is joined by teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams as one of the top six contenders per the oddsmakers.

Despite being one of the top perimeter defenders in the NBA over the past few years, Lu Dort has not been named to an All-Defensive team.

Examining Lu Dort's case after Victor Wembanyama bows out of DPOY race

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) could San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. - Source: Imagn

Victor Wembanyama's absence for the rest of the season makes the DPOY race a difficult one to predict, but Dort's case is an easy one to make. He has played in 51 of the Thunder's 55 games so far this season and has routinely taken on the toughest perimeter matchup ever night. His play against opposing stars is one of the biggest reasons for the Thunder allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA.

This season, the Thunder lead the league in steals per game and have their opponents turn the ball over more than anyone else. Dort's candidacy is a bit unorthodox, but if he were to win the award it would be reminiscent of Marcus Smart's DPOY win in the 2021-2022 season. If Dort can help the Thunder maintain the league's best defense, he could solidify himself as a contender for the prize.

