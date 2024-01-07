"Against a lottery team": NBA fans drown their sorrows as Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown feast on Pacers combining 69 points

Boston Celtics versus Indiana Pacers went exactly as anticipated; great offense met great defence, with both teams leading in their respective categories. The Pacers boast an incredible 123.1 offensive net rating while the Celtics hold the best net defensive rating with 109.9.

As the defensive rating suggests, the Celtics held the Pacers to merely 101 points and blew them out scoring 118. However, the key contributors for the Celtics were Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, their elite duo who showed out at Indiana combining for 69 points.

The Indiana Pacers had been on a six-game winning streak before facing the Celtics. Taking note, NBA fans took to X to share their reactions following the marquee eastern conference matchup, with one saying:

"Against a lottery team"

Fans of the Celtics were particularly excited about the performance delivered by the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The duo's impressive performance was a reminder of why they are considered to be among the best players in the league.

What makes Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's duo successful?

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have established themselves as an elite duo through their exceptional scoring, defensive capabilities, improved playmaking, and strong chemistry. In terms of scoring, both players have demonstrated their ability to contribute significantly to the team's offense, often scoring 30 or more points in the same game.

Their scoring consistency and high win percentage in games where they both score 30 points or more highlight their impact as a scoring duo.

As the core of their team's offence and the new trade moves they made this off season, their involvement and cohesion is even more significant. Defensively, Tatum and Brown have expressed their commitment to making the All-Defensive Team, showcasing their defensive prowess and the potential to be recognized as top defenders in the league.

This will involve maintaining their scoring consistency, improving their defensive performance provided by the anchoring of newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis' defence, and continuing to enhance their playmaking abilities. Additionally, they would need to focus on further improving their on-court chemistry to maximize their impact as a duo and lead the Boston Celtics to a successful season.

They've been solid and consistent so far into the half mark of the season, with Celtics having a 28-7 record and are atop the Eastern Conference.